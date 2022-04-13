Tom Brady's NFT venture ropes in major Indy Car team for project

Tom Brady announced on Twitter that Autograph, Brady's NFT business, is partnering with Team Penske and Indycar to bring some of the "biggest moments in racing" to the company.

Tom Brady @TomBrady fal.cn/Penske twitter.com/autograph/stat… Autograph @Autograph



Be the first to know about drop updates and sign up now fal.cn/Penske The future is fast 🏎️ We’re partnering with @Team_Penske @IndyCar , and @IMS to bring you closer to the biggest moments in racing.Be the first to know about drop updates and sign up now The future is fast 🏎️ We’re partnering with @Team_Penske, @IndyCar, and @IMS to bring you closer to the biggest moments in racing. Be the first to know about drop updates and sign up now 🏆 fal.cn/Penske https://t.co/ITk51PFLgO Pumped about this partnership. The biggest moments in racing are coming to @Autograph . The future just got here a whole lot faster Pumped about this partnership. The biggest moments in racing are coming to @Autograph. The future just got here a whole lot faster 🏁 fal.cn/Penske twitter.com/autograph/stat…

The seven-time Super Bowl champion created the company along with entrepreneurs Richard and Dillon Rosenblatt.

The company prides itself on bridging the gap between famous athletes and the world of digital currency. Iconic athletes such as Derek Jeter and Usain Bolt are on the company's board of advisors.

Can Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Los Angeles Rams in 2022?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2021 NFL season ended with a dud for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. The teams met in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs and the winner was set to advance to the NFC Championship game.

The game started slowly for the Bucs as the Rams jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the third quarter.

It was only then that the 2020 World Champions began to display the mettle that allowed them to become champions in the first place.

Brady and the Bucs went on a 24-0 run to tie the game at 27 in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford drove his team down the field to win the game 30-27.

Despite the loss, the three-time NFL MVP had arguably the best season of his 22-year career. He threw for a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns (second-best of his career).

It is often said that athletes that perform at the highest level are unable to leave their respective sports because they still have a lot to give.

This is perhaps why Brady returned to the league after a brief 41-day retirement after the 2021 season. His return was step one in Tampa Bay's quest to avenge their loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team re-signed star receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract to re-join fellow All-Pro receiver Mike Evans. The Buccaneers also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract.

With most of the defense still intact from last year, the team hopes to once again reach the top of the mountain with new head coach Todd Bowles, who will take over for former head coach Bruce Arians.

Edited by Adam Dickson