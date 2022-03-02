Tom Brady's strict diet ruined his friendship with Donald Trump: Report

Tom Brady and Donald Trump are often seen as one of the main portals through which sports and politics intermingle. Both are television stars who would often alternate timeslots on NBC, which could open the door for rubbing shoulders and starting a friendship.

The two would later become friends.

However, while both stars got onto the television screen, they took very different paths.

Trump earned his fame through business deals and a sedentary lifestyle. Meanwhile, Brady earned his fame by running, throwing, and getting knocked down in front of millions for 22 years.

While the two eventually shared the airways, they were as different as any two people could be.

Despite efforts by both stars to be nice to one another, some differences simply could not be ignored. According to Insider, Brady's famously strict diet clashed with Donald Trump's famously fast food-laden regiment.

While the two seemingly got along from 2001-2005 without a hitch, Brady's diet, which he started in 2005, eventually became a point of contention.

Why Tom Brady's diet put a limit on Donald Trump

With food being virtually everywhere (in their realm of existence), it makes sense for the two to have problems stemming from their vastly different food choices.

If the two cannot eat together, it puts a strict limit on what they can do.

For example, the two would not be able to attend certain functions and eateries together. Both Brady and Trump are known to have strong personalities, so it benefits neither of them to eat together as the three-time NFL MVP was focused on staying in optimal health his career.

And judging by the results, he was apparently onto something by eating healthier than the former President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump could simply eat whatever is available.

However, this was only one example. Needing to think through every option of every rendezvous with food could quickly become redundant.

Considering how busy Trump is and with everything on his mind, the last thing he likely wants to do is figure out Brady's meal rules.

As such, the two likely eventually got to a place where they liked and respected each other, but their lifestyles were simply incompatible. Trump tends to eat McDonald's, Domino's, and other such fast food places once a day, often consuming 2500 calories per meal.

Meanwhile, the quarterback has multiple meals full of greens with only a hint of fish and meat.

However, with the quarterback now retired, one wonders how long his diet will stick around. His incentive to eat well was to keep playing football for as long as possible.

With that mission now accomplished, will the quarterback relax his nutritional habits? If so, perhaps the door to reviving the friendship could open in the future.

