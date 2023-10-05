Tom Brady’s top 5 swankiest watches feat. Rolex Dayton Special which was once auctioned for $2,491,655

Tom Brady is widely famous for winning seven Super Bowl rings in his illustrious NFL career. But apart from that, the iconic quarterback is also known for sporting the most rare and expensive watches in the world. One can never choose the best from his collection.

Being an ambassador for IWC and Tag Heuer at various points in his life, Brady got his hands on some of the most beautiful watches. But it was in recent times, specifically after his retirement, that the former QB really started showing off his covetous watch collection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady's five most luxurious watches

Rolex Day-Date 36 “Puzzle Dial”

Tom Brady absolutely loves his Rolex watches and was seen donning them at various events. Despite being an ambassador for IWC, it is largely noticed that the former New England Patriots QB prefers watches featuring a coronet on the dial. And the Day-Date 36 “Puzzle Dial” best displays his choice.

This watch was released at this year's Watches & Wonders event. It was spotted on Brady's wrist this summer. The watch is a unique version of President, which features a champlavé enamel dial in the shape of a puzzle. The numbers on the dial are replaced by emojis, and the day window is marked by positive keywords like "Hope," "Love," and "Faith."

Richard Mille RM 012

Richard Mille watches are famous for their futuristic and curvaceous looks and, not to forget, are extremely expensive. But Brady managed to get his hands on this particular version of the watch, which was only produced in 30 pieces.

Expand Tweet

After two years of research and development, the Swiss watch company introduced a novel approach by substituting the conventional movement component baseplate with an arrangement of Phynox composite tubes held within an intricate web-like framework.

Patek Philippe ref. 2499J

Who is Tom Brady if not a classic, timeless, and elegant watch lover? The third watch on the list is a masterpiece with a calendar chronograph from Patek Philippe.

Image Credit: Tom Brady's Instagram Story

The 2499 timepiece stands as a spiritual successor to the famed reference 1518, a pioneering perpetual calendar chronograph brought into the world by the maison during the tumultuous era of the Second World War. Its introduction marked a milestone, being the first of its kind to be serially produced.

With approximately 350 units crafted across diverse metals within four distinct series, specific iterations of 2499 have now achieved a remarkable status, commanding prices in the multi-million-dollar range.

Rolex GMT Master II 126755SARU

When Tom Brady appeared at Michael Rubin’s Reform Alliance casino night this past week, fans spotted an icy version of the Rolex GMT Master II.

Image Credit: GQ

Originally conceived as a functional tool for Pan Am pilots navigating the expansive Jet Age skies, the GMT-Master has transformed into a luxurious emblem and status statement. This evolution is vividly represented by elements like a 40mm case made of opulent 18-karat rose gold, a dial adorned with a shimmering array of pavé diamonds, and an accompanying bracelet reflecting the same opulence.

The iconic "Pepsi" bezel, denoting dual time zones, is reimagined with a vivid display of sapphires and rubies, underlining its shift from utility to luxury.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 6241 “John Player Special”

The last piece mentioned in the list is the one that captivated a room full of attendees at Sotheby's spring auction event in May 2023. The watch that Tom Brady recently wore to a New England Patriots game set a world record when it was sold for $2,491,655 at the auctions. The watch is described as the rarest piece one can have in their collection.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Image Credit: WatchPro

Dubbed in homage to the Lotus F1 car's design sponsored by John Player cigarettes, this extraordinary iteration of the "Paul Newman" Daytona boasts a case crafted entirely from gold. Its distinctiveness is further highlighted by a black "exotic" dial sourced from Singer, a renowned luxury customizer.

Notably, this particular variant is accompanied by a matching, solid-gold Oyster bracelet, completing the ensemble. During the 1960s, a limited production run of approximately 3,000 exemplars added to its rarity and desirability.