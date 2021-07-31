Tom Brady's wife Gisele joins Bucs QB in poking fun at his lack of speed

Reigning Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is many things, but the fastest player on the gridiron is not one of them.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some fun at his own expense after his Madden 22 rating was released this week. The 43-year-old posted a short video on his Instagram page starring himself and former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

In the clip, Johnson tells Brady that he has the chance to increase his speed rating from last year by doing some sprint training.

As Tom Brady starts to run, shots of a cheetah, race car and speed boat flash across the screen. The ad for Madden 22 ends with Brady hobbling across the finish line and Johnson giving him the same speed rating he had in last year’s game.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner captioned the video with:

"I'm so happy I just throw the football for a living… #Madden22,"

Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen takes a quick shot

Brady’s Madden 22 post gained a lot of traction on social media. One notable comment came from Tom Brady’s own wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The Brazilian supermodel and business entrepreneur wrote:

“Definitely not the fastest man around but for sure the cutest!!! te amo."

Gisele was not the only well-known person to comment on Brady’s video.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre simply posted two laughing emojis in reply and veteran NFL running back Adrian Peterson went one emoji further, posting three laughing emojis in response.

Brady’s own team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, replied to Gisele’s post, writing:

“Thats why we signed him.”

Madden 22 which features Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover, will release on August 20 worldwide.

Tom 'viral video creator' Brady

This wasn’t the only social media clip starring Tom Brady that went viral this week. The three-time league MVP caused a stir online earlier with an Instagram reel of him throwing the football.

In the video, Brady throws the football perfectly back to a football passing machine, which then shoots it back at him. The Bucs QB then repeats his first throw except this time the machine tips over and the ball shoots up into the air.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha