Tom Brady said what? Future Hall of Fame quarterback speaks out about the new number rule in the NFL

Tom Brady has turned himself into a new player since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last off-season. In the twenty-years that Tom Brady spent in New England, he rarely showed emotion off the field. Since joining the Buccaneers, Tom Brady has been seen smiling, joking, and speaking out about his true feelings.

Brady told the entire world how he felt about the new number change rule that was passed by NFL owners on Thursday. To say that Tom Brady is upset about the new rule is an understatement. Take a look at what the veteran quarterback had to say about the new rule on his Twitter account.

Tom Brady expresses himself on Twitter about the new NFL rule

Tom Brady started off his rant about the new rule by posting this statement:

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!!!! Going to make for a lot of bad football."

This may be a bit of an overreaction by Brady.

Tom Brady doesn't like the league expanding the use of single-digit numbers. Says it's "going to make for a lot of bad football." pic.twitter.com/fsO128sNTX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 22, 2021

He went on another rant by inserting text over what looked like an article about the new rule change. Brady had this to say during his second rant on social media.

"Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys... Why not wear the same number?... DUMB." He then tagged the NFL and the NFLPA in the post.

Part 2: Tom Brady is really not happy with the league expanding the use of single-digit numbers. This is his second post on the topic today. pic.twitter.com/djV2oNkNut — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 22, 2021

This is something that Tom Brady has never done in the past. He's expressed feelings about situations but has never gone this far. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is bringing new meaning to the phrase 'can't teach an old dog new tricks.'

The number change shouldn't impact the game of football much, if at all. College athletes have been playing by this number rule. NFL players are intelligent enough to know their blocking assignments. Brady seems to be the only player in the NFL that has a problem with the new number change.

If Brady has a problem reading defenses because of a simple change in numbers then it may be time for the veteran to hang up his cleats. This is a great change to the game of football and gives players the freedom to wear their favorite numbers. The rules have already been voted on and it's not going to change.

It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the NFL players, coaches and owners react to the comments made by Brady over the next couple of days.