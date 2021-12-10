Tom Brady's scuba suit trick resurfaces as Mac Jones debunks bodysuit rumors during snowy Bills game

Quarterback Tom Brady has been known for his unusual diets, workouts, traditions, and, of course, game-day tricks and secrets. One of his more innovative tricks was to wear a scuba or wetsuit under his uniform and pads at times. When you play for the New England Patriots and your division rivals are mostly in the colder parts of New York, you tend to often play in extremely cold weather. Whether it is below zero, a cold windstorm or a blizzard, any tips to stay warm and loose on the field are ideal, and Tom Brady seemed to figure out a secret back in 2017.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN #jets Tom Brady will be wearing this under his uniform. The QB told our @MikeReiss he wore it all week at practice and will today #patriots Tom Brady will be wearing this under his uniform. The QB told our @MikeReiss he wore it all week at practice and will today #patriots #jets https://t.co/liRVgyhmN5

Tom Brady swore by the scuba suit being the trick, and even passed it down to his backup, Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was said to have passed down the idea to rookie Mac Jones, who, according to observations made by media members, was wearing a suit during the wildly cold and snowy game against the Buffalo Bills this past week.

However, Mac Jones declared that the statement was false and that he was, in fact, not following behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer:

"No. I just had my normal dress on. I've been listening to Brian's advice and all that. You have to get what you have to get on and go out there and play. You want to be warm. Like I said, it's a learning experience. At the end of the day, none of that stuff matters. You've just got to go out and play what you're comfortable in."

The wind was so brutal in the Week 13 matchup between the Patriots and Bills that it ripped away a flag on one of the goalposts prior to the game. The kickers were seen struggling in their warm-ups, and Mac Jones ended up having just three passing attempts for 19 yards in the entire game (sorry, fantasy football managers for your -0.54 output from Jones).

The reason why people were under the impression that Mac Jones was using Tom Brady's hack was because NFL analyst Rich Ohrnberger apparently saw it and posted this:

Rich 🎅hrnberger @ohrnberger Mac Jones is wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform. Tom Brady always wore one in cold weather, he passed the idea on to Brian Hoyer (who wears a SCUBA suit in cold weather), and Hoyer passed this on to Mac…



Part of the reason why it’s important to have a veteran in the room. Mac Jones is wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform. Tom Brady always wore one in cold weather, he passed the idea on to Brian Hoyer (who wears a SCUBA suit in cold weather), and Hoyer passed this on to Mac…Part of the reason why it’s important to have a veteran in the room. https://t.co/xNq5Ryx7bi

To be fair, the photo could make it seem like Mac Jones had pulled a move from Tom Brady's playbook and donned a scuba suit. However, it is also easy to side with Jones' take on the situation. For instance, Mac Jones could easily just be wearing some warm activewear that goes around his face and neck, like this:

Whether or not he used Tom Brady's hack, Mac Jones and the Patriots got the win in a bad situation in Buffalo. The wind was a huge factor in the game, and everyone in the stadium was using tricks and hacks to stay warm. Here is a clip that shows just how bad the weather was:

Curt Sandoval @abc7curt

It’s going to be just a little bit windy at tonight‘s Monday night football game in Buffalo against the Patriots!

#Wind #Cold #abc7eyewitness Watch this wind!It’s going to be just a little bit windy at tonight‘s Monday night football game in Buffalo against the Patriots! Watch this wind! It’s going to be just a little bit windy at tonight‘s Monday night football game in Buffalo against the Patriots! #Wind #Cold #abc7eyewitness https://t.co/qKFn38GnV2

One thing is for sure: Tom Brady only wears a scuba suit these days when he's drunk on the beach down south.

Edited by Piyush Bisht