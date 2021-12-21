Tom Brady sets yet another all-time record in 2021 NFL season

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is in his 22nd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has amassed numerous accolades, awards, and achievements throughout his career and this year has been no different.

In the 2021-2022 NFL season, Brady became the record holder for the all-time NFL completions record, for the all-time touchdown record, and the career passing yards leader with over 80,000 yards logged.

ESPN @espn



The throw was picture perfect 🐐



(via

Tom Brady just set the record for most completions in NFL History (7,143).The throw was picture perfect 🐐(via @NFL Tom Brady just set the record for most completions in NFL History (7,143).The throw was picture perfect 🐐 (via @NFL)https://t.co/Jwa0glxXUX

And wouldn't you know it, the G.O.A.T. has once again acquired yet another NFL record this week.

Tom Brady first player with 15 Pro Bowl selections

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

The NFL has seen several historic players come into the league and leave their mark with a great number of Pro Bowl selections. Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest receiver of all-time if not one of the best players in NFL history, earned 13 Pro Bowl selections.

Other notable greats with 14 pro-bowl selections are former quarterback Peyton Manning and tight end Tony Gonzalez. However, with 2021-2022 Pro Bowl voting now closed, the results are in and Tom Brady is now the all-time record holder with 15 selections.

In order to earn a significant amount of Pro Bowl berths, a player must first be in the league long enough to do so.

This entails not only playing at a higher level than most of their peers, but also entails being healthy enough to exist in the most physical of sports both of which are the key to sustained excellence and all-round longevity.

There have been great players such as Terrell Davis, Bo Jackson, and Gale Sayers who were as skilled as anyone at their positions. But their careers were all cut short due to injuries.

The quarterback position is no different. Tom Brady has been a sitting duck in the pocket for his entire career as he has never possessed the mobility of a Steve Young or Lamar Jackson.

However, he has always had elite footwork inside of the pocket and is able to feel the pressure and release the football quickly.

What's next for Tom Brady?

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The next concern for Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers is to focus on getting healthy for an upcoming playoff run.

In last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette went down with hamstring injuries while Chris Godwin is out for the remainder of the regular season with a torn ACL.

The good news is that Godwin is expected back for the playoffs. Evans and Fournette will be considered day-to-day as hamstring issues can often have lingering effects.

With a soft schedule for their remaining three games (the Panthers twice and the Jets), the Buccaneers should be able to rest them and likely still come away with wins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: "There are parts of me that are 55" - Tom Brady on the key reason why he continues play through his 40s

Edited by David Nyland