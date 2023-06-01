Aaron Rodgers has swapped Green Bay for New York and immediately, the focus has turned to how the Jets can get to the Super Bowl. After having a stellar defense and an offense that for some, needed only a quarterback, the Jets are in the Super Bowl conversation.

But former NFL quarterback Tom Brady who did a similar switch from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has issued a warning regarding expectations for Rodgers this season.

Brady spoke with Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports and gave his thoughts on what it could be like for Aaron Rodgers this season.

Brady said:

"It's really an opportunity. Everybody's got their challenges at the beginning of the year. There's a lot of change that happens in the NFL every year. Obviously, when quarterbacks change teams, certainly the way that Aaron did, there's a lot of eyes, there's a lot of expectation. There's nothing guaranteed in the NFL. You may have the greatest offseason, you may bring in all the players… I think him choosing that organization and facilitating that trade could possibly allow him to be very successful."

"He's familiar with the plays. Now he's got to get used to the players, which shouldn't take them a lot of time because he's played with a lot of players over time.”

Super Bowl or bust for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets?

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

For some, it is truly Super Bowl of bust for the Jets this season after signing Rodgers. We know that Tom Brady's first season in Tampa Bay that resulted in a Super Bowl win is incredibly hard to do, but some think Rodgers can replicate that with the Jets.

If the defense can maintain its 2022-23 form and the offense can build on scoring more than 17.4 points a game, there could be a case to be made.

But Brady also points out the division.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are two Super Bowl contenders, so even getting to the postseason promises to be a tough ask.

But the Jets have solidified their biggest weakness which is the quarterback position and have high hopes for what Aaron Rodgers can do for them this season.

But as Brady stated, nothing is given in the NFL, so it's not a formality the Jets will be good in 2023.

