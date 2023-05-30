Tom Brady is most known for his legendary accomplishments on the football field during his NFL career. He has also made a name for himself off of it as well with many successful business ventures and personal projects. Among them is his iconic TB12 brand and the infamous TB12 Method that goes along with it.

The TB12 Method is basically a physical fitness regiment paired with a proper diet and corresponding mindset. Tom Brady claims that anyone can follow the steps to the brand he created in 2013 and by doing so it will allow them to, “do what they love better and for longer.” He's the best first-hand example of his method being legitimate, using it to dominate the NFL well into his 40s.

In an exclusive interview with Men's Health in 2019, Brady was presented with the theory that his TB12 Method is similar Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, to which he disagreed:

"Perhaps the closest analogy to his mission with the TB12 brand is Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop — Hey, world: Here’s a celebrity who is the ideal spokesperson for their own brand, because if it works for them, it can work for you! — and just as Paltrow comes with certain baggage, so does Brady. Some people love to hate him, whether they’re jealous or think he’s arrogant or both."

"I present my Goop theory to Brady, and he scrunches his face at the comparison. He emphasizes that 'you don’t need to be like a cyborg' to be healthy and fit; you just have to make more good decisions than bad ones. But I mention that trolls target Paltrow in part because she puts so much stock in the role of choice in health and happiness and wellness. It’s easy for her to make good decisions—she’s Gwyneth Paltrow!—and that self-assurance can grate on people."

“'No one has to be Tom Brady,' he says. 'I just get to be Tom Brady. You get to be you. Everyone has a choice. But if you want to be good at sports, you have to work hard at it. If you want to be healthy, you have to work at it. But you can’t say, ‘I want to be healthy,’ then eat shitty food and do crappy workouts.' ”

Goop began as a wellness brand in 2008, but today is more focused around e-commerce through its company website. While the mindset and advice of the earlier days of Goop may have been more of a TB12 Method comparison, Tom Brady doesn't see any resemblance between the two.

Who helped Tom Brady develop the TB12 Method?

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero

Alex Guerrero has worked with Tom Brady as a trainer since 2006. They initially met when Brady was seeking guidance on an elbow inury and he was directed by teammates to speak with Guerrero, a specialist in traditional Eastern medicine. The two formed a close bond before Guerrero became Brady's close friend, personal trainer and business partner, including for the TB12 Method.

According to their offical website:

"The TB12 Method is a holistic approach to health and wellness that has helped Tom Brady play more than two decades in the NFL. In pursuit of longevity, Tom worked with his Body Coach Alex Guerrero to develop a standard of healthy habits, centered around the concept of pliability. Pliability is what allows your muscles to move without restriction so that you can recover faster and perform pain-free – it is Tom’s 'secret sauce.' "

Certain doctors, scientists and other exercise experts have reportedly claimed that their is no scientific evidence to support that the TB12 Method actually works. Brady is unphased by these theories, using his own personal experience as the best proof as to why he believes it does work.

