“None of this Patrick Mahomes underhand throw" - Tom Brady takes veiled dig at Chiefs QB

It's safe to say that Tom Brady "partied like a rock star" during the parade celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory last season with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And he should have, considering the fact that the G.O.A.T. had just won his seventh Super Bowl title.

ESPN @espn



(via

Tom Brady on land after the Bucs' boat parade 🚶‍♂️(via @TBTimes_Bulls Tom Brady on land after the Bucs' boat parade 🚶‍♂️(via @TBTimes_Bulls)https://t.co/14IjcwZ4LT

On a recent episode of Brady's "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray, Brady stated that he has another celebration in mind if he gets the chance to win the Lombardi Trophy again this season.

"None of this Patrick Mahomes underhand throw that he always does," Brady said. "I’ve got to complete one overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in a boat parade. That would be a great way to get a new year started right.”

In last year's Super Bowl celebration boat parade, Tom Brady famously tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another with an underhanded toss. Thankfully, the trophy was not damaged or lost under water.

While Brady may lament not tossing the trophy overhanded in last season's championship parade, the three-time NFL MVP may have also taken a slight dig at Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Is Patrick Mahomes currently a better quarterback than Tom Brady?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes, an NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion himself, has been widely regarded by many NFL media members and fans as the best quarterback in football today (despite having a penchant for being a bit careless with the football).

Mahomes is a wizard when it comes to making off-platform throws and is known for his underhanded shovel passes that he will often toss from various positions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Mahomes is really one of a kind. This underhand throw 😱(via @Chiefs Mahomes is really one of a kind. This underhand throw 😱(via @Chiefs) https://t.co/12vHKM20o9

There have been murmurs throughout the league about who among Brady, Rodgers and Mahomes is the best player today.

Despite being the youngest quarterback to be named MVP of the Super Bowl at 24 years old, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have performed at an elite level for well over a decade.

Ultimately, longevity would likely give the proverbial "best quarterback" title to Rodgers or Brady, and even that decision rests in the eye of the beholder.

Also Read Article Continues below

Of course, it was also Mahomes that Brady defeated for his seventh Super Bowl title. The Chiefs were favored in that matchup, but the Buccaneers quickly showed that they were the superior team with the superior quarterback.

Edited by Piyush Bisht