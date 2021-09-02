Tom Brady takes a swipe at Mike Vrabel's physique: 'He's kind of fat and out of shape'

Tom Brady is well known for keeping a cool, friendly demeanor. However, Brady came out swinging against Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in an interview on "In The Current," a show that documented the joint practices between the Titans and the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady versus Mike Vrabel: A unique rivalry

The episode turned into a verbal jousting match as Brady and Vrabel went back and forth, exchanging verbal jabs, according to CBS Boston.

"Mike’s kind of an [expletive] hole if you get to know him," a deadpan Brady said. "I mean, he went to Ohio State. You know, obviously I don’t like him.”

Pssst...hey. Hey everyone. We are Tom Brady rings days away from the Bucs' season opener pic.twitter.com/5yQEusnT2R — Bucs Nation (@Bucs_Nation) September 2, 2021

Brady, a poster-boy for health and fitness, shot an arrow at Vrabel's physique.

“There’s a healthy competition between us, always, even though he’s kind of fat and out of shape now," Brady said. "You know, physically he’s really declined to a pretty sad state.”

Mike Vrabel's response came later in the episode, when he addressed both teams in a joint meeting.

"I know you guys are moving forward, but it’s good to see another defense carry Brady to another Super Bowl," Vrabel told the Bucs.

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel were teammates under Bill Belichick from 2001 to 2008. Vrabel played on defense and helped Brady win three Super Bowls. He also played a bit as a goal-line tight end.

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans

Since his playing days, Mike Vrabel has worked his way up the coaching ladder, eventually landing as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, Brady has gone on to win a host of Super Bowls, including last year's win over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Vrabel accomplished the rare feat of knocking Brady out of the playoffs in the first round and delivering Brady's final playoff loss in New England. Not bad for a parting shot, is it?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha