"Greatest decision he made was leaving Ohio State" - Tom Brady trolls Buckeyes for letting go of Joe Burrow

Yesterday, Tom Brady made an appearance on his "Let's Go" podcast with Jim Gray to discuss his football future shortly before talking about AFC Champion Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady also took a light-hearted jab at his college rival, Ohio State University, and them losing Joe Burrow, who transferred from OSU to LSU where he proceeded to win the national championship:

"You got out of that godforsaken place and (went to) LSU. As a Michigan man, I could tell how smart he was when he did that. One of the best you ever made Joe.”

Brady didn't hold back with his comments on Ohio State, as he jokingly praised Burrow from transferring out to play with LSU. This comes as no surprise as Brady is a Michigan Wolverine alum and Ohio State are their bitter rivals.

Burrow agreed with Brady's comment, for different reasons:

“I think it was too, but maybe for different reasons than you might have,” Burrow responded in laughter."

Joe Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

Joe Burrow was with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2015-2017. He redshirted his freshman season before seeing limited action during his three years there as a backup.

He combined to complete 29 of 39 passes (74.3 percent) for 287 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while adding 15 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Burrow sat behind OSU quarterbacks Cardale Jones, J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell.

After spending three seasons with the Buckeyes, Burrow transferred to LSU after never being able to win the starting job. In his first season with the Tigers, he went 10-3 while throwing for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

In his second season, he had arguably the best season ever for a college quarterback. Along the way to winning the Heisman in 2019, Burrow went 15-0, threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions.

This would help secure his place as the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Joe Burrow's success in his first two seasons

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow is in the second season of his NFL career and is already on his way to the Super Bowl. As a rookie, the former LSU product didn't have the most success, going 2-7-1 as a starter while tearing his ACL and MCL, ending his season early.

In his second season in the league, Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-6 record while winning the AFC North. He threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns to 14 interceptions, and added 118 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns.

Joe Burrow will play in his first Super Bowl in two weekends against the Los Angeles Rams as he went 3-0 this postseason and winning the AFC.

