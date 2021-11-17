"Always an opportunity to lose" - Tom Brady doesn't believe in the concept of underdogs and upsets

Since Tom Brady's arrival to the Sunshine State in March 2020, he has been a lot more relaxed and comfortable with expressing his feelings on certain topics. This is a stark contrast to how things were done in New England.

Under the leadership of Bill Belichick, players that played for New England were expected to behave themselves in the "Patriot Way," which concerned itself with staying quiet, not providing too much information to the media, and doing your job.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians couldn't be any different as it pertains to how he feels about his players expressing their emotions. B.A. (as he is affectionately known throughout the league) is known for spewing expletive-laden comments here and there.

Brady now has a podcast titled Let's Go, and he often reflects on things of interest to him or things that he perhaps just wants to express his opinion about. In a recent episode of the podcast, Brady spoke about his feelings about upsets in the wake of his Buccaneers being upset by the Washington Football Team in Week 10 by a score of 29-19.

Tom Brady speaks on his feelings about upsets and underdogs in the NFL

So far this NFL season, the trend has been top-tier teams losing to teams in the lower tier of the league. With so many upsets occurring this year, let's take a look at Brady's thoughts regarding upsets in the NFL.

"Yeah, you could consider some upsets because there's some teams that have consistently proven that they can play better over a period of time. But on any given week, if you play less than what you're capable, and another team plays more consistently than what they've shown, there's always an opportunity to lose."

Brady continued,

"You may have consistently played better through the course of the season, but if you throw the ball and throw interceptions, if you commit penalties, if you get behind by 10 points in the first quarter, it's going to be a hard day. I don't care who you play. You could play Tampa Bay High School, and we're going to have a hard time beating those guys."

If one were to stop and pay attention to what Brady is trying to convey, it makes sense. Any great team can make mistakes, and those mistakes can lead to a team being upset on any given Sunday.

The Buccaneers hope to avoid a third straight upset this week as they prepare to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

