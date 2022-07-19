Tom Brady shows off his golfing skills while teasing new merch in viral social media video

Tom Brady has thrown many touchdowns in his career, but after spending time on the golf course, he's also got a collection of solid putts too. However, neither his touchdown nor his putting collection has something quite like what he's done in a video posted on social media.

The quarterback managed to drop jaws across the world on a long putt. In the video, Tom Brady makes a bet that if he misses the hole, he will jump in the ocean. He misses the shot by a wide margin. But then he reaches out with his hand and, like a Jedi Knight, brings the ball back to his feet.

He hits it again and sinks the shot. While walking up to the pin, he says that there was no way he was going to jump in the ocean.

The video serves as an advertisement for a new merchandise drop for his Brady Brand company. The video is doing nicely, with already more than 70,000 likes within the first two hours of its posting.

Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite retiring at one point earlier this year, Brady has found a way to step right back into the grind. Between commercials, new deals, and movies, the quarterback has found something news-worthy to do seemingly every day. A striking contrast to just a few years ago, when he was focused solely on winning championships with Bill Belichick.

It all changed following the 2019 season. Tom Brady swapped the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At first, it was business as usual with the quarterback grinding his way to a Super Bowl victory.

But since then, Tom Brady has only increased his social media presence. It started with videos of him throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the victory parade. Some thought it was an isolated incident, but the 2022 offseason has dwarfed his 2021 offseason.

Tom Brady retired for six weeks this offseason and was rumored to be close to becoming a part-owner of the Miami Dolphins. He ultimately changed his mind on retirement and signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join FOX, which will follow his final season in the NFL.

Back with the Buccaneers, he is gearing up for one last shot at the Super Bowl. Although you never know with Brady, maybe he has his eyes on two more Super Bowl rings. One thing is certain, it will be great to see him on the field when the season kicks off in less than two months time.

