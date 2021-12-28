"That’s what I want for the New Year" - Tom Brady weighs in on hilarious Bill Belichick press conference memefest

Tom Brady is no stranger to being asked about his former head coach, Bill Belichick. After spending 20 years together, the two New England Patriots legends are synonymous with one another.

That was evident when Brady was asked a question about Belichick by the Tampa Bay Times. Brady was inquired about his reaction to a reporter asking Belichick if he had any New Year's resolutions after the Patriots' 21-33 Week 16 loss to the Bills.

Joey Knight @TBTimes_Bulls Brady on the reporter who asked Belichick for his New Year's resolution after Sunday's loss to the Bills: "I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss. That's what I want for the New Year." Brady on the reporter who asked Belichick for his New Year's resolution after Sunday's loss to the Bills: "I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss. That's what I want for the New Year."

Tom Brady responded with a hilarious answer, telling the Tampa Bay Times on Monday:

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she [the reporter] was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss, that’s what I want for the New Year.”

Tom Brady's response is true to his personality that has beamed brighter than ever since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick also did not disappoint with his response. The last thing likely to be on Belichick's mind after the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills would be a New Year's resolution.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina This is the single-most courageous journalist I’ve ever seen in my life. This is the single-most courageous journalist I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/kDJdzgym6N

Tom Brady's lighthearted response was likely because the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers 32-6.

The previous week, the Buccaneers had their worst loss of the season. Brady was shut out for just the second time in his illustrious NFL career against the New Orleans Saints, who emerged 9-0 winners .

In addition to beating the Panthers, Brady earned his first career win over Cam Newton. Previously, Brady was 0-2 against Newton, so his win was rewarding. The three-time MVP didn't have an all-time great performance, but he recovered well after the loss to the Saints.

Tom Brady extended his dominance of winning his division more often than not after the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will take a look at themselves in the mirror after their Week 16 loss. The defensive and offensive lines of the Patriots got mauled, which was the opposite of how their first meeting with the Bills went.

Belichick and the Patriots now trail the Bills in the division. The Patriots have winnable games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins to close out their season.

Perhaps if they beat the Jaguars in Week 17, Belichick will be more inclined to tell his New Year's resolution.

