WATCH: Watch out, Tom Brady! Gisele Bundchen stuns all with impressive jiu-jitsu skills!

Tom Brady is probably not the best athlete in the family. His wife Gisele Bundchen recently showed off her jiu-jitsu skills on Instagram and provided some insight into her training and motivation.

Learning Brazilian martial arts is not the only combat sport that Bundchen has tried over the years. According to TMZ Sports, she has also tried her hand at boxing and kung fu. In the Instagram post, Bundchen explained her motivation for training in jiu-jitsu.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women,” Bundchen wrote.

Tom Brady reacts to wife’s skillful martial art display

Tom Brady was certainly proud of his wife’s accomplishments on the mat, and he added that he now has more incentive to do chores around the house.

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered,” Brady wrote.

Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art that focuses on ground fighting and submission holds. Jiu-Jitsu's goal centers around the skill of taking an opponent down to the ground and being able to defend oneself in the process. The Brazilian martial art allows individuals who might be smaller than an opponent to gain an advantage through skilled techniques and submission holds.

As for Tom Brady, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has stayed busy since announcing his retirement from the NFL. Despite rumors of a return, Brady has announced several ventures, including producing a football-themed road trip movie called 80 for Brady.

Early reports of the script indicate that the movie revolves around four friends, who are New England Patriots fans, who take a trip to see their hero Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie’s production will begin this spring. Paramount Pictures will develop the film.

Brady led the Patriots to an improbable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, winning 34-28 after being down 3-28.

Brady and Bundchen have settled in South Florida, where both continue to influence the sporting and modeling world even as Tom Brady presumably has hung up his cleats for good.

