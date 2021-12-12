Tom Brady will have to put in an extra shift to beat the Buffalo Bills 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decades of history against his upcoming opponent this Sunday, the Buffalo Bills. As he was building the dynasty with the New England Patriots, Brady faced the division rival Buffalo Bills twice every season.

Brady's first season out of the AFC East in 2020, allowed the Buffalo Bills to claim their first divisional title in decades. Now the Buffalo Bills, who lost to the now Mac Jones led Patriots on a windy, snowy Monday night, will travel to the tropical climates of Tampa and face their former for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady could have his hands full against Bills defense

The Buffalo Bills defense was clearly upset with their performance against the New England Patriots on Monday night. After allowing the Patriots to rush 46 times and Mac Jones only throwing the ball three times for 19 yards, the Bills were angry. They will take that anger against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense and the Buffalo Bills defense will be a meeting of the top two in the league. The Buccaneers offense have the most passing yards per game in the NFL with 311.4 average per game. But the Bills defense leads the National Football League with only 165.3 passing yards per game allowed. Those stats alone show that Brady and the Bucs offense will need to find a way to get the ball down the field and surpass a tough Bills defense that is good against the pass.

Brady and the Bucs have 34 passing touchdowns this season, which leads the NFL. But the Bills have allowed just eight passing touchdowns so far this season. Which is one of the reasons the Patriots turned toward the running game on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need to lean on their running game on a hot Sunday afternoon to get the ball down the field and exhaust the Buffalo Bills defense. Brady, who could be in the midst of another MVP season, will need to find a way to get past the Buffalo Bills yet again on Sunday.

Tom Brady is 32-3 against the Buffalo Bills in his NFL career. Hoping to use the home field advantage of temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s in his favor, Brady is hoping to add another win to that record and help the Buccaneers get back to another Super Bowl championship.

