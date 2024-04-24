Tony Pauline's 2-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Vikings leap over Broncos, Patriots hold their ground, Cowboys draft WR

Here is my final mock draft in the lead-up to the event starting Thursday. Unlike past years, I’ve incorporated multiple trades in the first round based on what I’m hearing.
And with so many quarterbacks going earlier than originally expected, several highly rated players are bound to fall. Time to bare my soul for the world to see!
NFL Mock Draft 2024: Round 1
1] Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Justin Fields era came to an end via trade to Pittsburgh, and the Bears have the luxury of taking the top quarterback in this draft after last year’s brilliant trade.
2] Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Daniels improved almost weekly the past season and a half, and he’s a perfect fit for the Kliff Kingsbury offense. I also believe that three years down the road, Daniels could be the best quarterback to come out of this draft.
3] New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
I’ll probably regret this after my initial report that Eliot Wolf was pushing for JJ McCarthy, who is still in the conversation.
People still swear the Patriots will select him, but Maye is higher rated on just about everybody’s board and has more upside than the Michigan junior.
4] Minnesota Vikings (via Arizona): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The Vikings are desperate for a quarterback and made moves to acquire additional picks with the intent of drafting one.
5] L.A. Chargers: Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame
At the combine, I consistently heard that the Chargers would look offensive tackle or trade down if a quarterback was still available at this point. Alt fits what coach Jim Harbaugh wants up front on offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. will also get serious consideration for this spot.
6] N.Y. Giants: Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State
Harrison has done everything wrong in the predraft process, yet he’s still a dominant, game-controlling wideout, which is exactly what the Giants need.
7] Tennessee Titans: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Alt would be the pick if he makes it this far, yet that is unlikely. Odunze adds another big-bodied weapon for Will Levis.
8] Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, LB-Edge, Alabama
If Raheem Morris installs his Rams’ defense in Atlanta, Turner is the perfect fit. He brings more versatility than Byron Young, the Rams’ 2023 third-round pick, who had a terrific season under Morris.
9] Chicago Bears: Byron Murphy, DT, Texas
If Odunze is available at this spot, that's the direction the Bears go. The other possibility is a trade down with the Indianapolis Colts, who want Brock Bowers and know they must jump ahead of the Jets.
10] N.Y. Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Jets want weapons, and Bowers is exactly that at the tight end spot. If Bowers is not available, look for the Jets to select Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State.
11] Arizona Cardinals (via Minnesota): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
One of the pass catchers will fall to the Cardinals at 11, and they end up with the best fit for their system.
12] Philadelphia Eagles (via Denver): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
It will either be Mitchell or Terrion Arnold with this selection, but Mitchell has made a meteoric rise up draft boards since January and is much better in press coverage than the Alabama junior.
13] Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Penix has the vertical arm former Raiders owner Al Davis would love. There’s a lot of risk with this pick, as there usually is with overdrafted quarterbacks. If it’s not Penix, then look for Taliese Fuaga at this spot.
14] New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu, T, Penn State
The Saints need at least one tackle, possibly two. Fashanu is terrific value at this spot and allows New Orleans to move Trevor Penning to the right side.
15] Indianapolis Colts: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Colts will attempt to move up and select tight end Brock Bowers. Short of being able to do that, Worthy and his playmaking speed offer a great complement to the receivers already on the depth chart.
16] Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
Seattle wants to trade down and pick up extra selections. If it is unable to swing a trade, Verse fits the need for pass rusher.
17] Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Jaguars would prefer Mitchell, but Arnold is a solid consolation prize who fills a need.
18] Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Trent Brown signed a two-year deal with the Bengals in the offseason, yet you don’t know what you will get from him. Fuaga can start at guard and move to right tackle.
19] L.A. Rams: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
The Rams could go offensive or defensive tackle at this spot, but pass rusher is a priority.
20] Pittsburgh Steelers: Graham Barton, C, Duke
The Steelers will battle to move up to the Broncos’ pick at 12 if Quinyon Mitchell is available, otherwise, Barton’s versatility and intelligence are attractive.
21] Miami Dolphins: Troy Fautanu/OL/Washington
This pick could well be a pass rusher, but with a need at guard and injury-prone Terron Armstead starting at left tackle, Fautanu can fill a variety of roles.
I fully expect the Dolphins to work the phones in an attempt to move down, as I initially reported Tuesday. If they are successful, look for them to select Jordan Morgan, another tackle/guard/swing lineman.
22] Denver Broncos (via Philadelphia): Bo Nix/QB/Oregon
Denver would be able to recoup a second-round pick and get their quarterback by trading down from No. 12. Nix is the perfect signal caller to run Sean Payton’s offense.
23] Arizona Cardinals (via Cleveland then Minnesota): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Cardinals have a huge need at cornerback and could get one of the best in this draft. As reported earlier this week, McKinstry is expected to be fully recovered from the Jones fracture in his foot by training camp.
24] Dallas Cowboys: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
With all the left tackles as well as Graham Barton off the board, Dallas looks to bring in playmakers. Thomas has superior upside.
25] Green Bay Packers: JC Latham, T, Alabama
A defensive back is a serious consideration at this point, but this selection allows Zach Tom to move inside to guard, his natural position. If it’s not Latham, it will be Cooper DeJean for the Packers.
26] Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Robinson is a natural fit for the Bucs, on the field and in the locker room.
27] Arizona Cardinals (via Houston): Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
In Robinson, the Cardinals get a truly dynamic and explosive pass rusher. In the end, Robinson could be selected much earlier than the 27th pick.
28] Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Georgia
Mitchell offers outstanding size, had a terrific combine workout and is a suitable replacement for Gabe Davis, who signed with Jacksonville. Xavier Worthy is the other consideration at this spot if he’s available.
29] Detroit Lions: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
With Darius Robinson and the top receivers off the board, the Lions take an interior offensive lineman. This pick is as much about the future as it is the 2024 season as I wrote about on Tuesday.
30] Baltimore Ravens: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Amarius Mims is enticing, but the Ravens have always had a thing for big, athletic defensive backs.
31] San Francisco 49ers: Amarius Mims, T, Georgia
Mims is a tremendous talent with great upside who offers great value outside the top 20. He should go much earlier, but the injection of two additional signal callers pushes him down to the Niners.
32] Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU
The athletic Suamataia offers potential at both tackle spots and allows Andy Reid to bring in another BYU player.
2024 NFL Draft Mock Draft: Round 2
33) Carolina Panthers - Xavier Legette/WR/South Carolina
34) New England Patriots - Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma
35) Arizona Cardinals - Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois
36) Washington Commanders - Jordan Morgan/T/Arizona
37) L.A. Chargers - Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson
38) Tennessee Titans - Chris Braswell/LB-Edge/Alabama
39) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants) – Junior Colson/LB/Michigan
40) Washington Commanders (from Chicago) - Mike Sainristil/CB/Michigan
41) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) - Edgerrin Cooper/LB/Texas A&M
42) Houston Texans (from Minnesota) - Kamari Lassiter/CB/Georgia
43) Atlanta Falcons – Kris Jenkins/DT/Michigan
44) Las Vegas Raiders - Patrick Paul/T/Houston
45) New Orleans Saints (from Denver) - Ja'Tavion Sanders/TE/Texas
46) Indianapolis Colts - Marshawn Kneeland/DE/Western Michigan
47) N.Y. Giants (from Seattle) - Christian Haynes/G/UConn
48) Jacksonville Jaguars - Ladd McConkey/WR/Georgia
49) Cincinnati Bengals - Ricky Pearsall/WR/Florida
50) Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia & New Orleans) - Ennis Rakestraw Jr./CB/Missouri
51) Pittsburgh Steelers - Roger Rosengarten/T/Washington
52) L.A. Rams - Braden Fiske/DL/Florida State
53) Philadelphia Eagles - Zach Frazier/IOL/West Virginia
54) Cleveland Browns - Cooper Beebe/G/Kansas State
55) Miami Dolphins - Troy Franklin/WR/Oregon
56) Dallas Cowboys - Jonathon Brooks/RB/Texas
57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Payton Wilson/OLB/North Carolina State
58) Green Bay Packers - T.J. Tampa/CB/Iowa State
59) Houston Texans - Jaden Hicks/S/Washington State
60) Buffalo Bills - Tyler Nubin/S/Minnesota
61) Detroit Lions - Adisa Isaac/Edge/Penn State
62) Baltimore Ravens - Jalen McMillan/WR/Washington
63) San Francisco 49ers - Devontez Walker/WR/North Carolina
64) Kansas City Chiefs - Roman Wilson/WR/Michigan