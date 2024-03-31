Tony Pollard contract: How much will the former Cowboys RB earn in Tennessee?

Tony Pollard, a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys, was signed by the Tennessee Titans earlier this month to a three-year deal. This move confirmed the end of Derrick Henry's time at Tennessee.

According to Adam Schefter, Pollard and the Titans agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. Spotrac reports that the contract guarantees a total of $10.5 million in funds in addition to an average yearly compensation of $7.25 million.

According to multiple reports, Pollard never got close to agreeing to a long-term contract deal with the Cowboys, after he played the whole 2023–24 season on a $10.1 million franchise tag clause.

The former fourth-round NFL draft selection had successive 1,000-yard seasons with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023. Two seasons ago, he was chosen for the Pro Bowl after his 1,007-yard campaign.

The 26-year-old running back had four 100-yard games in 2022, but managed only one last season. After breaking his ankle near the end of the 2022 campaign, he was able to return for training camp and went on to play every game for Dallas last season.

Tony Pollard's NFL timeline

Tony Pollard was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft after playing collegiate football at Memphis.

Pollard was Ezekiel Elliott's backup for the first four seasons of his NFL career, but his ability to produce big plays gradually earned him more time. In 2023, his fifth season in the league, he assumed the role of full-time starter.

Pollard amassed 1,316 yards of receiving and rushing in 17 games in 2023. He also scored six touchdowns. Before then, he amassed 1,378 receiving and rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 16 games, which helped him earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Tony Pollard is a reliable receiver out of the backfield as well; in 2023, he had 55 receptions for 311 yards, up from 39 passes in 2022 that gained him 371 yards and three touchdowns.

With Pollard's departure from Dallas, the team is currently without an ideal starting running back. The draft may be the more likely choice, but the Cowboys still have the option to look to the free agency market to fill Pollard's position.