Top 10 head scratching moves made by the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are an iconic franchise. Known as America's Team, they are also the richest franchise in the NFL.

NFL's most valuable teams, according to an article published today by @forbes:



1. Dallas Cowboys, $6.5 Billion



2. New England Patriots, $5 Billion



3. New York Giants, $4.85 Billion



4. LA Rams, $4.8 Billion



5. Washington Football Team, $4.2 Billion — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 5, 2021

However, life has not always been kind to them, mainly because of some abysmal decisions they themselves made. Here are the top 10 baffling moves the Dallas Cowboys have ever made.

Dallas Cowboys Head Scratchers

#1 - Getting rid of Jimmy Johnson

What do you do when a coach wins you back-to-back Super Bowl titles? Well, get rid of him, of course. That is the logic, or lack thereof, that Jerry Jones applied at the end of the 1993 season by getting rid of Jimmy Johnson. While another Super Bowl title followed with a team of existing champions in 1995, the Dallas Cowboys have not won the Lombardi Trophy since.

Jerry jones should have no regrets firing Tom Landry. He should regret firing jimmy johnson. Killed dynasty. Franchise has been same. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 25, 2014

#2 - Passing up on Randy Moss

The Dallas Cowboys had the 8th pick overall in the 1998 draft. Randy Moss, a Dallas Cowboys fan and superstar college wide receiver, is available. The existing wide receivers, Michael Irvin and Anthony Miller, are above 30. Makes sense to pick him up, right? Not according to Jerry Jones.

#3 - Drafting Steve Walsh with Troy Aikman in place

You had the 1989 first overall draft pick and you chose Troy Aikman. He is designated as your future franchise quarterback. So, in 1990, one would expect to draft tools that can assist him. Instead, coach Jimmy Johnson drafted Steve Walsh, another quarterback, instead. The instability in the position meant a 1-15 season followed.

#4 - Blowing the mid-90s drafts

You have to replenish when at the top. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys were high on winning and forgot to draft with any semblance of common sense in the mid 90s. The 1995 and 1997 drafts were particularly bad.

#5 - Not passing up on Greg Hardy

Signing a player found guilty of assaulting an ex-girlfriend is always a bad deal. A generally poor presence in the dressing room, he was let go after a single season.

#6 - Byron Jones is a cornerback!

The Dallas Cowboys drafted a cornerback prospect in 2015 and then played him for the first three years at safety. When, in his final season with them, Byron Jones played at cornerback, he was promptly selected for the Pro Bowl and the Miami Dolphins came calling with the largest contract ever.

#7 - Remember Nolan Carroll?

Dallas Cowboys fans would rather we forget. But signing a player who fell out with his previous franchise should have been a red flag. Nolan Carroll promptly got rapped for driving while intoxicated. He was let go after 5 weeks.

#8 - Dragging out the Dez Bryant deal

Dez Bryant wanted to play with the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of finalizing a deal with him, the team dragged on negotiations causing him to miss training during the 2015 offseason. This led to injuries and reduced performances before parting ways after the 2017 season.

#9 - Trading up for David LaFleur

If you trade up, you should be sure of the quality you are getting. In 1997, the Dallas Cowboys got David LaFleur instead. He played until 2001, without any impact, before failing a physical exam.

#10 - Drafting Bobby Carpenter in the first round

A first-round selection in the 2006 draft, he failed to achieve a starting position in four years. That he was mocked as 'Barbie' Carpenter by his one of his own teammates tells you all you need to know.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar