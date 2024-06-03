Top 10 highest-paid players in NFC in 2024 feat. Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts and more

Highly-rated wide receiver Justin Jefferson is now the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement on a mammoth four-year, $140 million deal extension. Jefferson is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Jefferson swiftly rises to the top of the list of wide receivers in NFL contract history with this massive deal. Below, we have examined how Jefferson's contract compares to the other wealthy deals in the NFC division.

Who are the highest-paid players in the NFC division?

10) Justin Jefferson, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Average annual salary: $35 million

Justin Jefferson is now among the top 10 earners in the NFC division thanks to his new four-year, $140 million contract extension, which includes a $110 million guarantee.

The wide receiver turned down a contract offer from Minnesota that would have earned him more than $28 million a year just before the 2023 season began. With Jefferson's four-year agreement averaging $35 million per season, it appears the choice was wise.

Jefferson has racked up 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns following his first-round draft selection by the Vikings in 2020. In addition, he was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year following his incredible season.

9) Derek Carr, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Average annual salary: $37.5 million

Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract last offseason with the New Orleans Saints, which equates to an average annual salary of $37.5 million.

Carr started every one of the Saints' 17 games, but his 9-8 record was insufficient to get the team to the postseason in 2023. He completed 68.4% of his passes for 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.

8) Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Average annual salary: $38.3 million

When Baker Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2023 season, he was charged to prove himself. He succeeded in doing so, and has now received a substantial prize for his efforts.

Mayfield signed a contract with the Buccaneers earlier in the offseason in an effort to capitalize on his 2023 achievements. The three-year agreement includes $50 million in guaranteed funds and has a maximum value of $115 million. He will also receive $38.3 million a year, the eighth-highest average pay in the NFC.

7) Daniel Jones, quarterback, New York Giants

Average annual salary: $40 million

Daniel Jones inked a massive $160 million four-year contract extension with the New York Giants last offseason. According to reports, the agreement also includes $82 million that is fully guaranteed for the first two years of the agreement.

Jones was the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the NFL at the time of signing, with an average yearly compensation of $40 million. After a year, the quarterback ranks seventh in the NFC division and eleventh in the league with his average yearly pay.

6) Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Average annual salary: $40 million

Matthew Stafford inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 following the team's victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Stafford had already been offered a good salary when he joined the Rams from the Detroit Lions, but he signed a massive contract extension that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the league at the time after leading his team to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford earns an average of $40 million annually under his contract, with the first two years of the agreement guaranteed in full.

5) Dak Prescott, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Average annual salary: $40 million

The four-year, $160 million contract extension that Dak Prescott signed with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2021 is about to expire.

Prescott currently earns $40 million a year, which is tied for fifth highest compensation in the NFC. He might soon rank among the highest-paid players in the entire league because his next contract is expected to pay over $50 million a season.

4) Kirk Cousins, quarterback, Atlanta Falcons

Average annual salary: $45 million

Quarterback Kirk Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings in March after agreeing to a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The agreement was for $180 million for four years, with a $100 million guarantee. The average yearly pay included in the arrangement is $45 million.

3) Kyler Murray, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

Average annual salary: $46.1 million

The Arizona Cardinals announced that Kyler Murray had reached a five-year contract extension worth $230.5 million in July 2022. An annual compensation of $46.1 million is also included in the arrangement.

Murray was relatively good following his recovery from ACL surgery in 2023. It makes sense to expect that he will advance in 2024 with a full offseason and more weapons to pass to.

2) Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Average annual salary: $51 million

Jalen Hurts guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season; however, they were ultimately defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback then signed a five-year, $255 million contract during the 2023 offseason to cash in on his Super Bowl run.

Hurts became one of the highest paid players in the league due to the contract, which includes $179.3 million in guarantees and a $51 million yearly salary.

1) Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Average annual salary: $53 million

Jared Goff created NFL history by formally agreeing to a $212 million, four-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions in May.

The signing bonus on that agreement is the biggest in NFL history, totaling $73 million. Along with that, Goff's $53 million yearly compensation made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, behind only Joe Burrow's $55 million salary.