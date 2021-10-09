Top 10 NFL Rookies so far in 2021 

The NFL season is now into Week 5 and now is a fair time to judge the impact rookies have had on their teams. Some have done much better than others, while other rookies have faded. We look at the rookies who have caught our eye the most.

Rookies that have impressed in the 2021 NFL Season till Week 5

#1 Rashawn Slater, T, Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater has been fabulous and looks more like a veteran than a rookie. He has not allowed a sack so far and has allowed multiple pressures on his quarterback only once so far.

#2 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase continues his positive relationship with Joe Burrow in his rookie season. He has more than 50 yards in each game this season and has caught four deep passes in as many weeks.

NFL @NFL

CHASE.

SIX FOR CINCY. Right where they left off at @LSUFootball.

📱: NFL app BURROW.CHASE.SIX FOR CINCY. Right where they left off at @LSUFootball. @JoeyB | @real10jayy__ | @Bengals 📺: #MINvsCIN on FOX📱: NFL app BURROW.

CHASE.

SIX FOR CINCY. Right where they left off at @LSUFootball.@JoeyB | @real10jayy__ | @Bengals📺: #MINvsCIN on FOX

📱: NFL app https://t.co/8TGbksVvAJ

#3 Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has been gold for the Dallas Cowboys. He has played on the edge and played as a deeper linebacker too. He has been great at rushing passes but has not disappointed against the run either. He is the complete package.

#4 Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey has stabilized the Chiefs' offensive line. He has great balance and does not allow pressure to mount against his offense.

#5 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Cleveland Browns

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been a revelation, especially against the run game. He has not let any running backs progress past him and make big plays. He already has eight run stops in 36 snaps, giving him the highest ratio in that category.

#6 Samuel Cosmi, T, Washington Football Team

Samuel Cosmi could easily have been top of this list if we were only talking about run protection. In that category, he has been fabulous. He still has some wrinkles to sort out on pass protection but with his application he should get there soon enough.

#7 Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain has done as well as any rookie coming out of college. Not only is he fast and rangy, his ball awareness sets him apart from his peers.

#8 Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore has racked up 8 broken tackles after reception already in four weeks and hasn't dropped a single pass. Not bad for a rookie!

#9 Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams has shown a unique ability to both scat and power through. One of his best plays came against the Baltimore Ravens, which showed both his evasiveness and strength.

Also Read

#10 Nate Hobbs, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Nate Hobbs has been great in the slot for the Las Vegas Raiders. Only five of his 15 targets have resulted in a first down.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar