Top 10 RBs to trade for or trade away in Week 7 feat. Derrick Henry, Tyrone Tracy Jr.

As Derrick Henry or Tyrone Tracy Jr. fantasy football managers know, it's Week 7, which means the waiver wire is starting to get uncomfortably thin. As such, for those without a running back to believe in, their options are equally slim. However, trades are still available as a source of fresh blood for your fantasy football team. Of course, there's a big question about who you should consider moving away from and moving toward.

Here's a look at some of the players you need to move while you can and others you need to go after with everything you can spare, starting with who you can move on from.

RBs to trade away including Tyrone Tracy Jr.:

Tyrone Tracy at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty

Perhaps the most controversial name on this list is Saquon Barkley, who led the league in several ways in 2024. However, while he still is productive, the Philadelphia Eagles might be running out of gas, which is bad news for Barkley.

He will command more of a return than anyone, but you will be losing something. If your team can afford losing about 10-15 points from your running backs, it makes sense to do so by moving the back.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. appears to have all but lost the starting job to Cam Skattebo in New York, meaning that you need to move him before you have no choice but to drop him. Tracy could still have some managers interested, but they won't be for long.

Omarion Hampton is expected to miss until Week 13, per CBS Sports, but if you have someone in your league desperate enough for a potential RB1 that they're willing to wait, you can get something you can use now in return.

#10 - Chase Brown

#9 - Jordan Mason

#8 - Omarion Hampton

#7 - Tony Pollard

#6 - Jacory Croskey-Merritt

#5 - Breece Hall

#4 - Saquon Barkley

#3 - Emeri Demercado

#2 - Tyrone Tracy Jr.

#1 - Trevor Etienne

RBs to trade for including Derrick Henry:

Derrick Henry at Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Derrick Henry is seemingly close to getting Lamar Jackson back, which means the dynamicism of the offense is likely to return as well. This will help Henry get back into quality shape with many more redzone opportunities. Some managers frustrated with Derrick Henry's performance might be willing to part ways for a bargain, which is all the better for you.

Kimani Vidal popped last week, and with Omarion Hampton likely to miss until Week 13, it means getting your hands on this guy can get you a couple wins. It will be expensive, but well worth it if you have players to burn with a pressing need at running back.

Quinshon Judkins is coming off arguably the roughest outing of his young career, but it is unlikely to be an emerging pattern. You have the chance to get him for a bargain if you have a manager panicking based on him being with the Cleveland Browns alone.

#10 - Rachaad White

#9 - Michael Carter

#8 - Jaylen Warren

#7 - Kenneth Gainwell

#6 - Tyler Allgeier

#5 - Quinshon Judkins

#4 - D'Andre Swift

#3 - Kimani Vidal

#2 - Travis Etienne

#1 - Derrick Henry

