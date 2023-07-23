Top 10 teams in Madden 24 feat. Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and more

EA Sports recently stirred up a storm on Twitter by revealing the top 10 team ratings for the much-anticipated Madden 24. Topping the charts is none other than the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs' impressive 14-3 record in the 2022 season culminated in a triumphant victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City has rightfully earned its crown as the highest-rated team in the game. Garnering an impressive overall rating of 92, they are undoubtedly the team to beat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking of the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles showcase their prowess with a commendable overall rating of 91, securing the second spot on the list. The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys complete the top five teams, each demonstrating their unique strengths with ratings of 90, 89, and 88 overall, respectively.

Here are the top 10 teams according to their overall ratings in Madden 24:

Kansas City Chiefs - 92 overall Philadelphia Eagles - 91 overall Buffalo Bills - 90 overall Cincinnati Bengals - 89 overall Dallas Cowboys - 88 overall Baltimore Ravens - 87 overall Cleveland Browns - 87 overall Miami Dolphins - 86 overall San Francisco 49ers - 86 overall Los Angeles Chargers - 85 overall

The Los Angeles Chargers wrap up the top 10 with an 85 overall rating, proving they possess the potential to surprise and compete.

For fans, the revelation of the Chiefs' remarkable rise from an 86 overall rating in Madden NFL 23 to their current top spot is a testament to their unwavering dedication and skill. Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the throne in Madden NFL 23 with a 92 overall rating.

10 best offensive teams in Madden 24

Madden has crowned the Kansas City Chiefs as the powerhouse of offense in virtual football with an offense rating of 91. With Mahomes and Kelce both part of the elite 99 Club, fans can expect an electrifying display at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Here are the top 10 offensive teams in the Madden 24:

Kansas City Chiefs - 91 Cincinnati Bengals - 91 Philadelphia Eagles - 90 Buffalo Bills - 89 Dallas Cowboys - 88 Minnesota Vikings - 87 Baltimore Ravens - 86 Cleveland Browns - 85 Los Angeles Chargers - 84 Miami Dolphins - 83

You might also like - Who is the fastest cornerback in Madden 24? Ranking top 5 players

10 best defensive teams in Madden 24

In the realm of Madden 24, the San Francisco 49ers stand tall as the ultimate defensive powerhouse. With an impressive defense rating of 88, they reign supreme in the virtual game.

San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars

The team boasts a formidable lineup, led by none other than Fred Warner, a dominant middle linebacker with a remarkable 96 overall rating. Accompanying him is the unstoppable force of Nick Bosa, boasting a staggering 98 overall rating.

Here are the top 10 defensive teams in the Madden 24:

San Francisco 49ers - 88 Buffalo Bills - 88 Dallas Cowboys - 87 Miami Dolphins - 86 Pittsburgh Steelers - 85 Los Angeles Chargers - 84 Philadelphia Eagles - 83 Cleveland Browns - 83 New York Jets - 82 New England Patriots - 82

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!