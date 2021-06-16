Top 10 undrafted free agent signings of 2021

Each year, as the NFL Draft winds down into the sixth and seventh rounds, teams start to identify players who are undrafted free agents. There are a few reasons why these players don't get drafted.

Some may be injured; others may not have gone to 'big-name' schools, and others may not have had adequate game time. These players can sometimes surprise NFL teams by being the playmaker that teams look for. Signing a player as an undrafted free agent is akin to finding a 'diamond in the rough'.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten undrafted free agents who have the best chance of making the final roster.

#1 Ar'Darius Washington, S, Baltimore Ravens

Ar'Darius Washington was listed on many pre-draft lists as one of the top 100 players to be drafted in 2021. The only reason why teams may not have drafted Washington is because he is considered an undersized safety at 5' 8", 178 lbs.

Washington is a versatile safety, as the free agent is able to play in the slot, in the box as well as in deep coverage. He could be a good addition to the Baltimore Ravens secondary.

#2 Tomorrion Terry, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Tomorrion Terry had a solid career at Florida State, but the 2020 season didn't really see him unleash his full potential. Terry played in just six games in 2020 and in a new offensive scheme that he wasn't familiar with.

Taking into consideration what the free agent did in 2018 - 744 yards and eight touchdowns. - and in 2019, with 1,188 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, he could be a great asset for the Seahawks offense and quarterback Russell Wilson.

#3 Marvin Wilson, DT, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns jumped at the chance to sign undrafted free agent Marvin Wilson. The 6' 5", 305 lb defensive tackle from Florida State was ranked as one of the best defenders in 2018 and 2019. Wilson is one of the best pass rushers in the country and should be a big asset to the Browns' defense.

#4 Olaijah Griffin, CB, Buffalo Bills

Olaijah Griffin is an undersized cornerback, which may have led to him being an undrafted free agent. But he doesn't seem to have a problem covering his opponent. Griffin was ranked 12th in the country in coverage in 2020. He has great footwork and is able to break routes easily.

#5 Shakur Brown, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain light in the secondary, so picking an undrafted free agent like Shakur Brown might indicate that he could make their roster. Brown is a versatile corner and has an excellent ability to track the ball. He was ranked as the best in coverage in the Big Ten in 2020.

#6 Justin Hilliard, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Justin Hilliard led the Ohio State linebacker crew in 2020. Hilliard was expected to be a standout with the Buckeyes but was plagued with injuries throughout his college career, which led to him being an undrafted free agent.

Hilliard is impressive in run defense and in coverage. If he can stay healthy, he could make an impact in the NFL.

Top undrafted free agents available #NFLDraft



1. Ar'Darius Washington S

2. Cade Johnson WR

3. Marvin Wilson DT

4. Justin Hilliard LB

5. David Moore G

6. Trill Williams CB

7. DJ Daniel CB



Full list ➡️ https://t.co/vTraFmgW4b pic.twitter.com/jHepxXEO1E — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

#7 Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team

Jaret Patterson had an excellent collegiate career at Buffalo. At 5' 9", 195 lbs. he is considered a bit small for a running back by scouts. But his smaller stature may be the reason why he has made the plays that he has.

The Washington Football Team could use reinforcements at the running back position. Patterson rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons at Buffalo. He also had a two-week period in 2020 when he had 12 touchdowns and over 700 rushing yards.

#8 Jamie Newman, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, so his draft stock plummeted compared to other quarterbacks who played in 2020. But Newman should not be counted out just because he was an undrafted free agent.

Newman led Wake Forest as a very solid quarterback. In 2019, he was just behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in completing deep throws. He's also a dual-threat quarterback who can use his legs when needed to make plays happen.

#9 Drake Jackson, C, Detroit Lions

Center Drake Jackson was a member of the dominant offensive line at Kentucky. There was a high necessity for his position, which is why he was picked by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. Jackson is one of the best run-blockers in the country. Although he may not start, as Frank Ragnow is the starter, Jackson could be used for added depth.

#10 Trill Williams, S, New Orleans Saints

The main reason why Trill Williams was an undrafted free agent was because he doesn't have a fixed position. Williams is versatile, which is great for any defense, but it makes it difficult to pin him to an exact position.

