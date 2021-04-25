Top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

Now that all the positional rankings for the 2021 NFL draft have been released, it’s time to put it all together and present my personal big board.

Since we’re looking at this from an outside perspective, team-specific boards, of course, will look different. However, I have strived to give a more general overview and rank the top 100 overall prospects, regardless of position.

As far as injuries and other factors are concerned, I have tried to consider injuries that I can project forward, like torn ACLs and Achilles tendons.

Top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft:

For NFL prospects like Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph, I have not considered clean-up back procedures, concussion histories or poor environments around them. NFL teams that have the medical and background information may want to drop them down the board because of those reasons.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the top 100 prospects, regardless of position, in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

8. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

9. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

10. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

11. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

15. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

17. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

18. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

19. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

20. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

21. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

22. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

23. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

24. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

25. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

26. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

27. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

28. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

29. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

30. Richie Grant, SAF, UCF

31. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

32. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

33. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

34. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

35. Trevon Moehrig, SAF, TCU

36. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

37. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

38. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

39. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

40. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

41. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

42. Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

43. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

44. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

45. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

46. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

47. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

48. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

49. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

50. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

51. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

52. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

53. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

54. Michael Carter Jr., RB, North Carolina

55. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

56. Andre Cisco, SAF, Syracuse

57. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

58. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

59. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

60. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

61. Elijah Molden, SAF, Washington

62. Daviyon Nixon, IDL, Iowa

63. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

64. Jamar Johnson, SAF, Indiana

65. Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State

66. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

67. Gregory Rosseau, EDGE, Miami

68. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

69. James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

70. Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, TCU

71. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

72. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

73. Jevon Holland, SAF, Oregon

74. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

75. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame

76. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

77. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

78. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

79. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

80. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

81. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

82. Milton Williams, IDL, Louisiana Tech

83. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

84. Alim McNeill, IDL, N.C. State

85. Hamsah Nasirildeen, SAF, Florida State

86. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

87. Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

88. Tyree Gillespie, SAF, Missouri

89. Marlon Tuipulotu, IDL, USC

90. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

91. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

92. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

93. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

94. Osa Odighizuwa, IDL, UCLA

95. D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

96. James Wiggins, SAF, Cincinnati

97. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

98. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

99. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

T.-100. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

T.-100. Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Would have definitely made it without a torn Achilles:

Dayo Odeyingbo, IDL, Vanderbilt.

The next 20 names:

Jordan Smith, EDGE, USF

Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston

Trey Hill, IOL, Georgia

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois

Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Cameron Sample, IDL, Tulane

Richard LeCounte, SAF, Georgia

Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia

Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Divine Deablo, SAF, Virginia Tech

John Bates, TE, Boise State.

