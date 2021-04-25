Top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

Now that all the positional rankings for the 2021 NFL draft have been released, it’s time to put it all together and present my personal big board.
Since we’re looking at this from an outside perspective, team-specific boards, of course, will look different. However, I have strived to give a more general overview and rank the top 100 overall prospects, regardless of position.
As far as injuries and other factors are concerned, I have tried to consider injuries that I can project forward, like torn ACLs and Achilles tendons.
Top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft:
For NFL prospects like Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph, I have not considered clean-up back procedures, concussion histories or poor environments around them. NFL teams that have the medical and background information may want to drop them down the board because of those reasons.
So, without further ado, let's have a look at the top 100 prospects, regardless of position, in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
8. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
9. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
10. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
11. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
14. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
15. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama
16. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
17. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
18. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
19. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
20. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
21. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
22. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
23. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
24. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama
25. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
26. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
27. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
28. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
29. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
30. Richie Grant, SAF, UCF
31. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
32. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
33. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma
34. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
35. Trevon Moehrig, SAF, TCU
36. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC
37. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
38. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
39. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
40. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
41. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama
42. Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
43. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
44. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
45. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
46. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
47. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
48. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
49. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State
50. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
51. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
52. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
53. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee
54. Michael Carter Jr., RB, North Carolina
55. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
56. Andre Cisco, SAF, Syracuse
57. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
58. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
59. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
60. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
61. Elijah Molden, SAF, Washington
62. Daviyon Nixon, IDL, Iowa
63. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
64. Jamar Johnson, SAF, Indiana
65. Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State
66. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
67. Gregory Rosseau, EDGE, Miami
68. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State
69. James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
70. Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, TCU
71. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
72. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
73. Jevon Holland, SAF, Oregon
74. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
75. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame
76. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
77. D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
78. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
79. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
80. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
81. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
82. Milton Williams, IDL, Louisiana Tech
83. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
84. Alim McNeill, IDL, N.C. State
85. Hamsah Nasirildeen, SAF, Florida State
86. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
87. Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
88. Tyree Gillespie, SAF, Missouri
89. Marlon Tuipulotu, IDL, USC
90. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
91. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
92. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
93. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama
94. Osa Odighizuwa, IDL, UCLA
95. D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
96. James Wiggins, SAF, Cincinnati
97. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
98. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
99. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
T.-100. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
T.-100. Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
Would have definitely made it without a torn Achilles:
Dayo Odeyingbo, IDL, Vanderbilt.
The next 20 names:
Jordan Smith, EDGE, USF
Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
Jay Tufele, IDL, USC
Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
Trey Hill, IOL, Georgia
Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois
Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
Cameron Sample, IDL, Tulane
Richard LeCounte, SAF, Georgia
Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia
Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
Divine Deablo, SAF, Virginia Tech
John Bates, TE, Boise State.
