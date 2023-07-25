Top 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names to choose from for 2023 NFL season

A huge number of Dallas Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names have been doing the rounds on social media ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jerry Jones' side finished second in the NFC East last season and qualified for the playoffs. Dallas then took down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round before being knocked out of the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the new season, we have listed the top Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names. Feel free to choose any of them before you rake in those fantasy points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy football team names around Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

Here's a look at 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names that you can use in your fantasy group ahead of the upcoming NFL season:

Dak Street Boys and N’Zeke CeeDee Drive Cowboys On the Side Cowboyz’ in the Hood The Boys are Prime Cowboys Don’t Cry Dak’s Amore Ezekiel’s Bread Dakording to Jim Schultz Have Known Better Schultz I Stay or Schultz I Go Now? Cowboys and Robbers Back Dallass Up Anger Management DallAiks CowTroys For Whom the Ball Tolls Jerry's Cowboy World Staubach in the Saddle Tomboys and Jerry Dax Man Dakumentary Now! Dak Prescott Bush Presscott’s Paper Towels Dak Kine Dak and the Beanstalk

Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season:

Week 1: at Giants on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 10)

Week 2: vs. Jets on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: at Cardinals on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Patriots on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

Week 5: at 49ers on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: at Chargers on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Oct. 16)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Rams on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

Week 9: at Eagles on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 5)

Week 10: vs. Giants on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: at Panthers on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)

Week 12: vs. Commanders on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, Nov. 23)

Week 13: vs. Seahawks on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET(Thursday, Nov. 30)

Week 14: vs. Eagles on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: at Bills on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)

Week 16: at Dolphins on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

Week 17: vs. Lions on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday, Dec. 30)

Week 18: at Commanders: TBD

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!