NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Top 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names to choose from for 2023 NFL season

Top 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names to choose from for 2023 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Jul 25, 2023 13:52 GMT
Dallas Cowboys fantasy team names
Dallas Cowboys fantasy team names

A huge number of Dallas Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names have been doing the rounds on social media ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jerry Jones' side finished second in the NFC East last season and qualified for the playoffs. Dallas then took down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round before being knocked out of the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the new season, we have listed the top Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names. Feel free to choose any of them before you rake in those fantasy points.

Fantasy football team names around Dak Prescott and the Cowboys
Fantasy football team names around Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

Here's a look at 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names that you can use in your fantasy group ahead of the upcoming NFL season:

  1. Dak Street Boys and N’Zeke
  2. CeeDee Drive
  3. Cowboys On the Side
  4. Cowboyz’ in the Hood
  5. The Boys are Prime
  6. Cowboys Don’t Cry
  7. Dak’s Amore
  8. Ezekiel’s Bread
  9. Dakording to Jim
  10. Schultz Have Known Better
  11. Schultz I Stay or Schultz I Go Now?
  12. Cowboys and Robbers
  13. Back Dallass Up
  14. Anger Management
  15. DallAiks CowTroys
  16. For Whom the Ball Tolls
  17. Jerry's Cowboy World
  18. Staubach in the Saddle
  19. Tomboys and Jerry
  20. Dax Man
  21. Dakumentary Now!
  22. Dak Prescott Bush
  23. Presscott’s Paper Towels
  24. Dak Kine
  25. Dak and the Beanstalk

Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season:

  • Week 1: at Giants on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 10)
  • Week 2: vs. Jets on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)
  • Week 3: at Cardinals on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)
  • Week 4: vs. Patriots on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)
  • Week 5: at 49ers on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)
  • Week 6: at Chargers on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Oct. 16)
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: vs. Rams on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)
  • Week 9: at Eagles on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 5)
  • Week 10: vs. Giants on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)
  • Week 11: at Panthers on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)
  • Week 12: vs. Commanders on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, Nov. 23)
  • Week 13: vs. Seahawks on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET(Thursday, Nov. 30)
  • Week 14: vs. Eagles on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)
  • Week 15: at Bills on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)
  • Week 16: at Dolphins on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)
  • Week 17: vs. Lions on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday, Dec. 30)
  • Week 18: at Commanders: TBD
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...