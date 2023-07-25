Top 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names to choose from for 2023 NFL season

A huge number of Dallas Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names have been doing the rounds on social media ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Jerry Jones' side finished second in the NFC East last season and qualified for the playoffs. Dallas then took down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round before being knocked out of the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Ahead of the new season, we have listed the top Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names. Feel free to choose any of them before you rake in those fantasy points.
Here's a look at 25 Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names that you can use in your fantasy group ahead of the upcoming NFL season:
- Dak Street Boys and N’Zeke
- CeeDee Drive
- Cowboys On the Side
- Cowboyz’ in the Hood
- The Boys are Prime
- Cowboys Don’t Cry
- Dak’s Amore
- Ezekiel’s Bread
- Dakording to Jim
- Schultz Have Known Better
- Schultz I Stay or Schultz I Go Now?
- Cowboys and Robbers
- Back Dallass Up
- Anger Management
- DallAiks CowTroys
- For Whom the Ball Tolls
- Jerry's Cowboy World
- Staubach in the Saddle
- Tomboys and Jerry
- Dax Man
- Dakumentary Now!
- Dak Prescott Bush
- Presscott’s Paper Towels
- Dak Kine
- Dak and the Beanstalk
Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2023 NFL season
Here's a look at the full schedule for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL season:
- Week 1: at Giants on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 10)
- Week 2: vs. Jets on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)
- Week 3: at Cardinals on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)
- Week 4: vs. Patriots on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)
- Week 5: at 49ers on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)
- Week 6: at Chargers on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Oct. 16)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: vs. Rams on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)
- Week 9: at Eagles on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 5)
- Week 10: vs. Giants on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)
- Week 11: at Panthers on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)
- Week 12: vs. Commanders on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, Nov. 23)
- Week 13: vs. Seahawks on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET(Thursday, Nov. 30)
- Week 14: vs. Eagles on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)
- Week 15: at Bills on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)
- Week 16: at Dolphins on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)
- Week 17: vs. Lions on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday, Dec. 30)
- Week 18: at Commanders: TBD
