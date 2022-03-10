Top 3 landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater

With Russell Wilson heading to Denver, the door officially shuts on a re-run of Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater was signed to a one-year deal and is now a free agent. Where will the quarterback land? While he isn't a top prospect in free agency, one would think he is on the board for a few quarterback-needy teams. Here are the top three teams that could end up with him this month.

Best fits for Teddy Bridgewater

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck in no man's land in the NFL Draft. At 20th overall, they are too far back to realistically trade up to a top spot to nab a top rookie. Therefore, their options are to see what falls to them. If no one does, they need a backup plan.

They don't want to go all out, as the top prospects rapidly diminish. As such, they are likely interested in getting a mid-tier free agent and drafting a passed-over quarterback. In their mind, one of the two will hopefully take off this year. Will it be Teddy Bridgewater? Last season, Bridgewater played in 14 games, throwing for 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks already have Drew Lock. Why not complete the set with Teddy Bridgewater? Depending on how the next few months go, the team could use some added insurance at the quarterback position. Bridgewater beat out Lock last year and could do so this year, too. In the meantime, the loser would be released.

The Seahawks should be expecting to be disappointed with Lock, considering they took a look at Denver's last big draft pick in Paxton Lynch. As such, Lock's future with Seattle could be short.

This, of course, would mean putting off a quarterback until next season. However, considering the monumental decision to release Bobby Wagner, it seems the team is ready for a complete rebuild. As such, it doesn't make sense for them to go hard at a big-name free agent because they'll essentially find themselves stuck in the same situation as when they had Wilson.

#3 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have called everyone, including the Kansas City Chiefs, about their quarterback situation. Thus far, they've appeared to be stonewalled at every turn. Put simply, quarterbacks seem hesitant to go to Washington.

This means the team needs to put some good film on tape. The Broncos were in a similar situation before getting the No. 5. Now, after a year with him, they got Russell Wilson to waive his no-trade clause to come to Denver. If the Commanders are smart, they'll try to replicate the feat with Bridgewater. Of course, if they get a breakthrough offer, they're apt to take it happily.

In the meantime, the former Bronco would have to do. The team can also draft a rookie quarterback at the same time if that makes them feel better about settling on the quarterback.

