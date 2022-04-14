Top 3 NFL franchises who have produced the most superstar quarterbacks 

Quarterbacks have always been the most important position in the NFL. Teams are constantly searching for the next legendary quarterback, and some teams have done a better job than others in finding them.

Here are three franchises from NFL history who have consistently produced some of the most elite quarterbacks.

NFL franchises with the best history of quarterbacks

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach are the two greatest quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history. The two Hall of Famers combined for five Super Bowl rings, while each won a Super Bowl MVP award and were selected to six Pro Bowls each.

The two of them produced winning football for the Cowboys throughout their careers with Staubach in the 1970s and Aikman in the 1990s.

While not on the same level as Aikman and Staubach, the Cowboys have had other great quarterbacks in their team history as well. A couple of notable names include Tony Romo and Danny White. Neither won a Super Bowl, but brought the Cowboys to the NFL Playoffs multiple times.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are the three most legendary players in Green Bay Packers history and are also three of the best quarterbacks of all time. The three legends have combined for four Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVP awards and eight regular season MVP awards.

Additionally, Starr won three NFL Championships prior to the Super Bowl era when the league merged with the AFL.

Rodgers is still actively playing and is coming off two consecutive seasons in which he won the MVP award, so he can still add more to the Packers quarterback's massive list of accomplishments.

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

QB Steve Young, WR Jerry Rice, QB Joe Montana.

Joe Montana and Steve Young are two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

They combined for five Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVP awards, four regular-season MVP awards, six All-Pro teams and 15 Pro Bowl selections. They are both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The San Francisco 49ers have produced other legendary quarterbacks in addition to Montana and Young.

YA Tittle is another Hall of Famer who won two MVP awards and was selected for three All-Pro teams, while John Brodie also won an MVP award and was selected to another All-Pro team.

