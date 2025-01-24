Top 4 HC candidates for Cowboys after Pete Caroll's Raiders signing

The Dallas Cowboys coaching search has transformed into a high-stakes drama. Pete Carroll's unexpected Las Vegas Raiders agreement on Friday puts the franchise at a critical juncture.

Ten days have passed since Mike McCarthy's departure, and the pressure is mounting on Jerry Jones.

Top 4 Cowboys' coaching candidates

Only two coaching vacancies remain in the NFL: Dallas and New Orleans. Here are the top four candidates for the Cowboys.

1. Kellen Moore:

Kellen Moore isn't just another candidate. According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, Moore is the front-runner for the coaching position.

Moore's credentials are impressive. As the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, he's transformed the team's performance. During the regular season, the Eagles rank seventh in total offense with 367.2 yards per game and second in rushing yards with 179.3.

The timing creates a unique challenge. With the Eagles reaching the NFC championship game, Moore remains focused on a potential Super Bowl run. This commitment could delay his position but potentially strengthen it.

2. Brian Schottenheimer:

The current Cowboys offensive coordinator has rapidly emerged as a serious contender. On Friday, Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein reported that the team is "hyper-focused" on Brian Schottenheimer. The team's discussions now center on "how to build around Schotty, not whether they want to."

An interesting twist emerges from the reporting. Dallas isn't necessarily choosing Schottenheimer as their top pick. Instead, he's becoming the default option as other candidates fall away. This nuance adds complexity to his potential hiring.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Image Source: Imagn)

3. Leslie Frazier

At 65, Leslie Frazier brings a wealth of NFL coaching experience. A former cornerback who won Super Bowl XX with the Chicago Bears, he represents a seasoned approach to leadership. Frazier's most remarkable achievement remains his Vikings turnaround.

In 2011, he transformed a 3-13 team into a 10-6 powerhouse. He finished fourth in NFL Coach of the Year voting that season. His defensive background could be precisely what the Dallas Cowboys need to reinvigorate their defense.

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (Image Source: Imagn)

4. Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders adds a Hollywood-level twist to the coaching search. Nick Saban publicly endorsed Sanders on "The Pivot Podcast" on Friday, declaring: "I want him to get that job." Jerry Jones reportedly spoke with Sanders, who described the opportunity as "intriguing."

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado (Image Source: Imagn)

Sanders's recent success at Colorado adds intrigue. He improved the program from a 4-8 debut in 2023 to a 9-4 season in 2024. His sons, quarterback Shedeur and defensive back Shilo, were key to this transformation.

The Pete Carroll signing adds pressure to the Cowboys' coaching search

Seattle Seahawks Press Conference (Image Source: Getty)

Pete Carroll's move to the Las Vegas Raiders creates a seismic shift. His three-year contract (with a fourth-year option) removes a legendary coach from the market. Carroll, who won Super Bowl XLVIII and coached the Seahawks from 2010-23, brings unprecedented experience to Las Vegas.

At 73, Carroll becomes one of four coaches to lead four different NFL franchises, joining Bill Parcells and Marty Schottenheimer in elite company.

Just a year ago, Carroll seemed done with coaching. After parting ways with the Seattle Seahawks in January 2024, he returned to USC to teach. In an interview with Seattle sports radio station 93.3 KJR, he said:

"I could coach tomorrow. I'm physically in the best shape I've been in in a long time."

His signing adds urgency to the Cowboys' search. Jerry Jones must find a leader who can match or exceed the expectations set by coaches like Carroll.

