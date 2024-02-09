Top 5 best dressed couples at the NFL Honors award show ft. Olivia Culpo-Christian McCaffrey and Alix Earle-Braxton Berrios

The 2024 NFL Honors, a star-studded event, was on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas. The ceremony featured top football players and their partners gracing the red carpet.

While the event was to honor the season's best players, a few NFL power couples grabbed the limelight with their dressing style.

Here's a look at some of the best-dressed couples at the award show.

Top 5 best-dressed couples at NFL Honors award show

#5. Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, kept it casual at the 2024 NFL Honors award show. Wilkinson pulled off a brown maternity gown with a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Mayfield donned a blue suit that matched his trousers and a white shirt and brown belt.

#4. Tyrann Mathieu and Sydni Paige Russell

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and his girlfriend, Sydni Paige Russell

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu and his girlfriend Sydni Paige Russell made their presence felt at the event. Russell donned a black gown with a thigh-high slit with silver sparkles lining its neckline and designed on one side of the outfit. Meanwhile, Mathieu sported an emerald green suit and white undershirt that matched his pocket square.

#3. Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro were among the most fashionable couples stepping on the red carpet. While Hill appeared with a double-breasted suit jacket and pleated pants, Vaccaro looked stunning in a strapless white gown and pearl necklace. The couple styled it up a notch by wearing sunglasses at the event.

#2. Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle

Miami Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle

Miami Dolphins wideout Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, dazzled at the 2024 NFL Honors award show. Berrios wore all black, including a satin tuxedo and a button-up shirt. Meanwhile, TikTok star Earle wore a sparkling red dress with short sleeves and black lining.

#1. Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Image Credits - Olivia Culpo Instagram

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his fiancee Olivia Culpo oozed class at the 2024 NFL Honors award show. McCaffrey wore all-black with a white shirt and a tie. Meanwhile, Culpo put on a stylish white dress and a long black skirt.