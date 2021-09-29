Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups ahead of Week 4

The waiver wire is a magical piece of NFL fantasy football. Come Tuesday, players will battle it out in hopes of snagging a rising star to add to their lineups ahead of their next matchup.

You hope that you have an inside tip on a player that no one else does, or that your waiver number in fantasy football is early enough that you won't miss out. As NFL Week 4 approaches, there are several players that are worth picking up off waivers. These players could make an impact early or be great keepers on the bench.

On that note, here're the top five waiver wire pickups to stake a claim this week in NFL fantasy football:

#5 QB Sam Darnold

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX 3️⃣-0️⃣



Sam Darnold is fitting in nicely in Carolina 👏 3️⃣-0️⃣



Sam Darnold is fitting in nicely in Carolina 👏 https://t.co/OAQih2GNaG

If you play in an NFL fantasy football league where you play two QBs, Sam Darnold is not a bad option at all for QB2. He has just under 900 passing yards through the first three games with three TDs and one INT.

Darnold is currently the QB12, and averages over 20 fantasy football points per game. With RB Christian McCaffrey injured again, the Carolina Panthers will likely lean on Sam Darnold's arm against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Darnold will have to watch out for ball-hawk Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have allowed the second-most yards per game this season.

#4 RB Peyton Barber

Matt Waldman @MattWaldman The way Peyton Barber sets up the LBs and anticipates where the crease will open is masterful.



If he were a better athlete he would be an elite RB. The way Peyton Barber sets up the LBs and anticipates where the crease will open is masterful.



If he were a better athlete he would be an elite RB. https://t.co/tEkEd2mLww

Josh Jacobs' injury allowed Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber to see an increase in their production. Jacobs could return to the field very soon, so grab Peyton Barber for a one-week rental in fantasy football, and hope that he's as good as he was against the Miami Dolphins.

Barber outcarried Kenyan Drake 23-8, and had 111 yards with a TD. The Las Vegas Raiders face the LA Chargers, who are 22nd in points allowed and 32nd in rushing yards per carry.

#3 RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson is an interesting player in NFL and fantasy football. No team has been able to make him anything more than a special teams guy. But the Atlanta Falcons were able to get over 100 yards out of him last week, and he scored two TDs in Week 2.

There is no guarantee that Patterson will continue to find success in offense, but he's worth stashing if no one else has grabbed him yet.

#2 WR Tim Patrick

Nick Kosmider @NickKosmider Since the start of the 2020 season, there are 75 NFL receivers who have been targeted at least 85 times.



Only one of those players has not dropped a pass.



His name is Tim Patrick. Since the start of the 2020 season, there are 75 NFL receivers who have been targeted at least 85 times.



Only one of those players has not dropped a pass.



His name is Tim Patrick.

Injuries are a pain in fantasy football and can derail even the best of rosters. The Denver Broncos cannot afford another injury to a WR, but KJ Hamler is out for the year, and Jerry Jeudy is still sidelined.

Tim Patrick has scored in two straight games, and has played well in the slot. He had 98 yards against the New York Jets, and faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. QB Teddy Bridgewater will try to find either Tim Patrick or Courtland Sutton downfield to keep in the game.

#1 TE Pat Freiermuth

PFF PIT Steelers @PFF_Steelers



Have the Pat Freiermuth’s 73.7 grade is the highest among any rookie TE through the first two weeks since 2019 (min. 50 snaps).Have the #Steelers found their TE1? Pat Freiermuth’s 73.7 grade is the highest among any rookie TE through the first two weeks since 2019 (min. 50 snaps).



Have the #Steelers found their TE1? https://t.co/HRHpOnO0fT

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are a mess in offense, face the Green Bay Packers in a must-win game. With both Diontae Johnson and Juju Smith-Schuster being questionable, Pat Freiermuth had a breakout game in Week 4.

He's already TE1 for the Steelers over Eric Ebron, and has over 80 yards and a score for the ongoing NFL 2021 season. The Green Bay Packers have given up three TDs to TEs already, and are 30th in points allowed.

The Steelers may not win the game. But Pat Freiermuth could lead the team in yards and targets in the game while having a great day in NFL fantasy football. If he is still available today, he won't be for too long, though.

