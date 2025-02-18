Top 5 free agent running backs Cowboys should target to compete for Super Bowl ft. Aaron Jones and Najee Harris

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2024 NFL season, missing out on the playoffs. While this is partially due to a season-ending Dak Prescott injury, deficiencies on their overall roster also contributed.

One of their biggest areas of concern is their running back position, so here are five potential free agents that they should consider targeting.

Cowboys RB targets in 2025 NFL free agency

Free Agent RBs

#5 - Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL during his career with the Cleveland Browns. The issue with his outlook for the 2025 NFL season is that he will be 30 this year and is coming off of a major knee injury. This gives him a significant risk, but he can still be a useful addition.

#4 - Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt proved last year with the Kansas City Chiefs that he still has plenty left in the tank, despite being 29 years old.

He excelled as their featured back when Isiah Pacheco went down with an injury, so he is an attractive short-term option for the Cowboys. Signing him could potentially create a solid duo if they were to also target a running back in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

#3 - Najee Harris

Najee Harris exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He demonstrated his durability in a workhorse role, though his upside appears somewhat limited. He can still provide a significant upgrade, especially in short-yardage rushing situations, where the Cowboys struggled last year.

#2 - JK Dobbins

JK Dobbins has constantly demonstrated his huge potential during his NFL career. However, his main issue is a lengthy and troubling injury history. He would most likely benefit from playing in a committed backfield, which would potentially improve his chances of remaining healthy for the Cowboys while also optimizing his workload.

#1 - Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones was impressive during his first season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, setting a new career-high with 1,138 rushing yards. This was even more impressive considering it was his age-30 season, so he is showing no signs of slowing down.

He appears to be the best available running back in the 2025 NFL free agency period, especially on a potential short-term deal.

