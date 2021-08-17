Top 5 NFL player comebacks that flamed out

The history of the world of sports is replete with player comebacks, and the NFL is no different. While many players have been successful in the quest for one last dance, many have failed to live up to the hype. For every Bronko Nagurski or Ricky Williams who had tremendous success making a comeback, there are other equally famous players whose time away from the game took away the edge.

Here are some of the most famous NFL player comebacks that went awry.

NFL player comebacks gone wrong

#1 - Brett Favre

Brett Favre combines the best with the worst. His life features two NFL player comebacks: one that went well and another that really did not.

He suffered a serious car accident that nearly ended his NFL career before it began. Then, in his first year with the Atlanta Falcons, he was so bad that he was traded to the Green Bay Packers. That's where the first of his NFL player comebacks began. He went on to win three MVP titles and the Super Bowl with Green Bay.

Brett Favre gets his #4 retired by the #Packers, owns club records in these stats (Aaron Rodgers still a ways to go) pic.twitter.com/u9d3Z8nVfq — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 27, 2015

His second NFL comeback did not go so swimmingly. He retired and then returned, causing the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the New York Jets. He was abysmal there before moving to the Packers' division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Not able to do much of note there either, he chose to call it quits one last time.

#2 - Steve DeBerg

Steve DeBerg played as a journeyman quarterback for several teams. He did well to have a long career with the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice), Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. This first stint in the NFL ended in 1993.

However, he returned in 1998 to play for the Atlanta Falcons. He played a single game in which he was hooked after throwing for an interception.

#3 - Plaxico Burress

Plaxico Burress played in the Super Bowl and caught a touchdown pass for the New York Giants. After that, his career went right downhill as he shot himself with an unregistered gun.

Upon release, he tried to resurrect his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, but to no avail.

#4 - Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders retired in 2000 due to a toe injury but realized that his appetite for the game remained unsatiated and returned to the game in 2004 with the Baltimore Ravens. Over a couple of seasons, though, he had just one interception to his name.

Following the preseason performances, the @Jaguars have released Tim Tebow.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L38zTFJL5g — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 17, 2021

#5 - Tim Tebow

After a tumultuous few years as a quarterback in the NFL, Tim Tebow attempted one of the more unusual NFL player comebacks this year as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, six years after his last appearance. The comeback did not take root as he was released by the the team before the regular season.

