Jacksonville Jaguars release Tim Tebow with NFL career all but over

Tim Tebow playing tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars was a fun story over the offseason, but it came to an end today as the Jaguars released him.

Tebow, who recently turned 34, signed with the Jaguars in May to play a completely new position. Drafted as a quarterback in 2010, Tebow endured a spell out of the league since 2015, when he had his last stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

Tebow turned himself into a baseball player in August 2016, signing a minor league contract with the New York Mets. He spent four years with the organization, but never made it to the major leagues. He retired from baseball in 2019.

Tim Tebow's NFL career

A polarizing prospect, Tebow was a superstar at the University of Florida, winning a national championship with Urban Meyer at the helm. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Denver Broncos, spending two years with the organization.

His most famous moment in the league came in 2011, when he became the Broncos' starter following a poor start to the season that led to Kyle Orton's benching. Tebow then embarked on a run of four comeback wins in the fourth quarter that led to the Broncos winning the AFC West. In the Wild Card Round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he put one of the most improbable wins of the last decade, torching the best pass defense in the league in a 29-23 win.

Tebow during the playoff loss to the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the 2011 playoffs

Tebow's deficiencies as a passer, however, were made evident by Bill Belichick the following week as the New England Patriots torched the Broncos 45-10 in the Divisional Round. The following offseason, the Broncos acquired legendary quarterback Peyton Manning in free agency and Tebow was traded to the New York Jets.

Tebow barely played for the Jets as the team struggled to pull the trigger on benching Mark Sanchez to play the former Florida quarterback. He was released by the Jets in 2013 and spent that offseason with the New England Patriots, failing to make the roster after the cuts to 53.

Two years later, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to play in Chip Kelly's up-tempo offense. Even with a strong showing during the preseason, he still couldn't make the 53-man roster.

With tight end career off, retirement a strong possibility for Tim Tebow

There was a lot of talk over the last decade about how Tebow wasn't a good passer but had the athleticism to turn into a tight end. That's exactly what he did when he signed a contract with the Jaguars this offseason, reuniting him with Urban Meyer, his head coach in Florida.

The chances of this move working out were ridiculously small, and it's no surprise to see him released today. Tebow is already 34, and after so many years out of the sport, his athleticism is far from dominant now.

Honestly, the Tebow block that went viral wasn't even his worst block of the night. This was *the very next play* pic.twitter.com/tINWyJpWSE — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 16, 2021

The one thing we can't deny is that this move was a success for the Jaguars in the end. He was the best-selling jersey in the league after his comeback and generated a ton of buzz for the organization following poor records over the last three years.

Urban Meyer gave a chance to a friend and it was fun while it lasted. But Tebow is no longer an NFL player. This looks like the end of the road.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha