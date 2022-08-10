Top 5 NFL players who are set to be free agents in 2023 ft. Tom Brady

The 2022 NFL offseason was in some ways a bit of a disappointment. Most of the big names elected to stay with their squads, though a handful of top receivers did make the move and sign elsewhere.

From top to bottom, the 2023 NFL free agency period will force countless teams to go deep into their pockets and hand over large contracts. With so many big names set to test the waters and gage their value, we’ve put together a list of the most notable names that may be available.

Here are the top five players who will be available next summer:

#5. Tom Brady

Throw away the statistics that say Tom Brady is too old at this stage in his career. Even at the age of 45, there appears to be nothing stopping him from trying to win his eighth Super Bowl ring this upcoming season.

No matter how great Brady continues to look as he ages, at some point, he’ll decide that enough is enough. Until that day, he will continue to be a nightmare for defenders out on the field.

Although his gray hair is becoming more and more noticeable, Brady had one of his best ever seasons last year. He threw 43 touchdown passes, completed 67.5% of his passes, and threw for a career-high 5,316 passing yards.

Longevity isn't exactly on Brady’s side at this point. That said, once he hits the free agency market next season, he’ll be a hot topic for most NFL teams.

#4. Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be unable to get a deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson. There appears to be a discrepency between what Jackson perceives his value to be and what the Ravens measure it. Baltimore's reasoning, ultimately, is a pretty good one. Since nabbing the league MVP award in 2019, Jackson’s overall play has gone in the wrong direction.

While Lamar Jackson has attempted to right the ship, he’s not only faltered under duress, he’s also struggled with injury. During the 2021 NFL campaign, Jackson was inconsistent. He threw for just 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 12 games.

The league as a whole could be on the verge of figuring him out. Still, they might not be. Most NFL owners would attempt to lure him to their team unless they already have a top-10 quarterback. If Baltimore wants to keep him, they’ll offer Jackson a contract he simply can’t resist.

#3. Quenton Nelson

The Indianapolis Colts would certainly regret letting Quenton Nelson go. Since arriving in the NFL in 2018, Nelson has been one of the premier offensive guards around.

Despite some holding penalties, Nelson has been nice and steady throughout. He's made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to go along with three All-Pro selections. Nelson has established himself as a huge piece in the Colts' championship puzzle.

If the Colts can't bring Nelson back, every single team in the NFL will be knocking on his door the moment free agency starts in 2023.

#2. Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield train was once filled to the brim with supportive fans. However, following Mayfield’s disappointing 2021 season, not many passengers remain. The former number one overall pick is set to hit the free agency market during the 2023 offseason period.

But before that happens, Mayfield will attempt to rebuild his reputation. During his time as the Cleveland Browns quarterback, Mayfield flashed brilliance. But he also showed how erratic his overall play could be. There's a fine line between courage and recklessness, and on occasion he moved towards the latter.

He played with a shoulder injury for nearly the entire 2021 NFL campaign in what amounted to his final season in Cleveland. Mayfield threw for just 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing only 60.5% of his passes.

Presently, Mayfield is said to have the inside track on the starting quarterback gig for the Carolina Panthers. If he does beat out Sam Darnold for the opening day job, he could be in store for a huge bounce-back year.

#1. Saquon Barkley

In his rookie campaign, several prognosticators were curious as to whether or not Saquon Barkley was the best running back in the NFL. During his debut season, the former number two overall pick was practically unstoppable. He racked up 1,307 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 721 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

For Barkley, year two was expected to be equally, if not more explosive. But with Barkley forced to carry the football behind a porous offensive line, his numbers have cratered over the past few seasons. He hit over a 1,000 yards in his sophomore NFL campaign, though only recorded six rushing touchdowns.

Following an injury-hit 2020, Barkley entered the 2021 season as motivated as ever. Despite the fire and brimstone, his production didn't amount to much. He rushed for just 593 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. Although his current stock is at an all-time low, Barkley figures to still be one of the more sought-after free agents next season.

If he can simply put together a few impressive games in 2022, NFL teams will throw themselves at his feet.

