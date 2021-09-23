Top 5 NFL passing yards leaders after Week 2

Quarterbacks are the cream of the crop in the NFL. After Week 2, the NFL got to see who now leads the pack across departments. The game has turned into a more passer-heavy type of play, and finding a franchise quarterback to lead a team to victory is more important than ever.

Week 2 has given the league an idea about who may be retaining their 2020 yardage ways, and who is a question mark in production thus far. Strangely enough, Patrick Mahomes is not sitting in the top spot. So which NFL quarterback tops the list?

Which Week 2 QB has impressed so far in the NFL?

#5 Tom Brady

It's no surprise that Tom Brady is sitting in the top 5 for passing yards after Week 2. In what seems like his de-aging period, the now 44-year-old quarterback is breaking NFL records once again.

Brady currently has 9 TDs through two games. His 655 passing yards are good for #5 on the top passer list.

Brady helped take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first year. They won the championship and Brady also took home the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He could be aiming to add two more trophies to his growing list come February.

#4 Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert broke many rookie records in 2020. It would appear that Herbert is set to take down even more records in his 2nd year under center for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert currently sits at only 2 TDs. His 675 passing yards through Week 2, are good enough to keep him sitting right about Brady at #4.

The Chargers should be happy with their rookie acquisition, as he seems to be the diamond in the rough of 2020 and 2021 rookie quarterbacks.

#3 Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is currently in the middle of the pack for top 5 passers after Week 2. It's not the time for Kansas City Chiefs fans to panic at the 1-1 record that Mahomes and company boast, because it's not indicative of the team's overall skill.

Both the Chiefs and Mahomes will need to find their footing in a seemingly tougher division in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are undefeated at 2-0.

Mahomes will need to crank up his production and climb out of the #3 spot to battle the likes of Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Mahomes currently has 6 TDs and 680 passing yards.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals might be playing with big chips on their shoulders after ending their 2020 season at a mediocre 8-8.

The Cardinals might not need to rely on their defense alone, which is putting up fantastic numbers themselves. Murray is currently #2 on the passing yards with 689 yards. He beat out Mahomes by only 9 yards.

Murray also boasts the 2nd best touchdown numbers with 7. The Cardinals will be wise to protect their QB at all costs.

Derek Carr currently leads all other quarterbacks at the #1 spot after Week 2. Carr currently has 817 passing yards. That is 128 yards more than #2 Kyler Murray.

Carr might also be channeling his inner rage at the fact that the Raiders ended their NFL campaign with the same 8-8 record as the Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a high-powered offense that includes top 3 tight end talent, Darren Waller. Waller has benefited much from Carr's passing ability through the past two games.

Expect Carr to keep his numbers up as the Raiders keep their top position in the AFC West, especially after their impressive Week 2 win against the Steelers.

