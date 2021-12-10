Top 5 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks of all time

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the NFL's most storied teams since their inception in 1933. Some 88 years later, the team is still one of the most successful franchises in all of football. The Steelers are #10 for the most winningest teams in the NFL. They currently hold 1,222 total games, with 644 wins and 557 losses. That is an all-time .564 record.

That being said, the Steelers needed some all-time great quarterbacks to help drive home those wins and make the franchise that much more world-renowned.

Here are the top five Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks of all time.

Which Steelers quarterback is the best of all time?

Terry Bradshaw courtesy of NFL.com

#5 - Bubby Brister

Bubby Brister helmed the Steelers from 1986-1992. During his tenure, he amassed 10,104 passing yards, 51 TDs, and 57 INTs. Not the best ratio when it comes to touchdowns and interceptions, but Brister is still in the record books for his time with the team.

His yardage stands in the top-five all-time for the Steelers, as well as his 165.5 yards per game. While Brister went on to become a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, his legendary career started with the black and yellow. Brister unfortunately only took the Steelers to the playoffs in the 1989 season.

#4 - Neil O'Donnell

Neil O'Donnell's tenure came shortly after Brister. He was the starting quarterback for the Steelers during the 1991-1995 season. O'Donnell also has more passing yards than Brister in his time playing for the Steelers. During his time, he threw for 12,867 yards, 68 TDs, and 39 interceptions. That is far better than Brister.

O'Donnell's 195 passing yards per game is the second all-time best and only trails, Ben Roethlisberger. O'Donnell was selected to the Pro Bowl in the 1992 season and helped take the Steelers to the playoffs in four of his five seasons. O'Donnell started only eight games in the 1991 season, as he was still a rookie.

