Top 5 plays from NFL London games 2021 

The NFL's London games have become a yearly tradition. The sport is wildly growing in popularity across the pond and it seems that the London games will continue for the foreseeable future. In the 2021 NFL season there have already been two London games. Both London games this season have been entertaining while turning Sunday's triple header of football into a quadruple header.

Best plays from NFL London games this season

#5 - The Hooked Kick

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright had an opportunity to tie the game against the Miami Dolphins on a 54 yard field goal with less than four minutes remaining in the second of the two London games. The kick initially appeared to be very wide to the right but it hooked back to the left and snuck inside the goal post for a successful field goal. It was a wild looking kick, but it worked.

#4 - First Career Touchdown

Kyle Pitts is one of the most talented NFL rookies. He has a ton of potential but was relatively unproductive in his first four games. The NFL London games brought out the best in him. He had nine receptions for 119 yards and his first career touchdown. He helped the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New York Jets. This could be a preview of the big things to come for Pitts.

#3 - Spectacular Touchdown Catch

With less than a minute remaining in the first half, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a perfect pass to the back corner of the endzone. Wide receiver Marvin Jones won his battle with the defender by leaping into the air and coming down with a touchdown reception. It was the best touchdown play in either of the two London games.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Sick throw from Trevor Lawrence and what a play by Marvin JonesBeating former 1st round pick Noah Igbinoghene. Sick throw from Trevor Lawrence and what a play by Marvin JonesBeating former 1st round pick Noah Igbinoghene. https://t.co/1ljqRl8ayS

#2 - Perfect Timing

With just five seconds remaining and the score tied, the Jaguars had the ball at the Dolphins' 44 yard line. It was too far for a field goal attempt so it appeared that they were lining up for a hail mary. Instead, Trevor Lawrence threw a quick nine-yard pass to Laviska Shenault to get into field goal range and call time out with just one second remaining.

#1 - Game Winning Field Goal

The second of the London games ended in dramatic fashion. Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence did just enough to get in range for rookie kicker Matthew Wright. He nailed the 53 yard game winning field goal to end the Jaguars 20 game losing streak. It was an exciting way to end the London games this year.

Edited by Henno van Deventer