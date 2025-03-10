Top 6 free agent WRs remaining on the market after Davante Adams-Rams move ft. DeAndre Hopkins

The NFL's free agent hunt is in full swing, and multiple players are finding new homes. Among the biggest catches is Davante Adams, who went to the Los Angeles Rams to form a deadly duo with Puka Nacua for Matthew Stafford in the post-Cooper Kupp era.

However, he may not be the only playmaker to soon find himself wearing a different jersey come Wednesday. Here are the six biggest names standing from the pool.

Top six remaining WR free agents in the 2025 offseason

6) Tyler Lockett

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Tyler Lockett was obviously not the Seattle Seahawks' most explosive wide receiver during his tenure there, but he was among their most consistently good players.

Having begun his career as a returner, he slowly worked his way up to become a near-thousand-yard starter in 2018. The next season, he began the first of four thousand-yarders and emerged as DK Metcalf's complement - small but shifty.

However, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba positioned as the dominator of the future, he had to make way. And his 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns - career-lows since becoming a starter - proved the major factor in his release.

Still, he can provide value to a squad that needs wide receivers. The Tennessee Titans are a prime example.

5) Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Chris Godwin has largely stood in the shadow of Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' perennial thousand-yard machine. But that's not to say that he's a slouch.

He has had thousand-yarders of his own, but 2024 may prove a turning point. Seven games into the season, he broke his ankle and had to undergo season-ending surgery after 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

And with Jalen McMillan, Ryan Miller and Trey Palmer seemingly solidifying themselves as the franchise's WR trio of the future, the time seems right for him to go where he could become the No. 1.

4) Keenan Allen

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears had plenty of hype entering the 2024 season. Caleb Williams at QB, D'Andre Swift coming off a Pro Bowl appearance at RB, Cole Kmet at TE, and, of course, the monstrous WR trio of Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen? They would be producing so many yards that multiple defensive coordinators and even coaches would be fired left and right.

Instead, they finished dead last - and Matt Eberflus was ditched after Thanksgiving: the first coach in franchise history to suffer such a fate. Ben Johnson has revamped the offensive line and replaced backup tight end Gerald Everett with hard-nosed blocker Durham Smythe.

That could herald a permanent switch to 12 personnel formations, making Allen a prime casualty.

3) Stefon Diggs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The Houston Texans may be primed for a fall after two straight seasons of dominating the AFC South. Nico Collins had knee surgery and could miss most of 2025, and that may be the time they will rue not extending Stefon Diggs.

The four-time Pro Bowler is himself coming off a devastating knee knjury, but he could still be an elite dominator for whomever nabs him. Granted, DeMeco Ryans already has near-thousand-yarder Nico Collins; but a little more depth would help.

2) Amari Cooper

NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams - Source: Getty

Amari Cooper reached a conference title game for the first time with the Buffalo Bills. But they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, and his history of being a clear-cut No. 1 isn't quite a good fit for the team's newly forged "Everybody Eats" mantra of spreading the targets around the roster.

Perhaps someone like the New England Patriots would better fit his free-agency profile. The franchise has been looking for a thousand-yard dominator ever since Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman retired.

1) DeAndre Hopkins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Speaking of the Chiefs, they retained Hollywood Brown, one of their "Big 3" WR free agents, for another year. That almost certainly means DeAndre Hopkins will be joining JuJu Smith Schuster in the open market.

And he will have plenty of takers. The Seattle Seahawks, for instance, just gutted their room, leaving Jaxon Smith-Njigba nearly alone.

