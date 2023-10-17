Top Fantasy Football Week 7 WR Waiver Wire pickups: Why Jameson Williams is worth a shot

The waiver wire is one of the most valuable fantasy football tools to improve overall roster construction. Unlike making trades, which require managers to give up an asset in order to receive another one in return, waivers can be added for basically nothing. Managers must simply drop their least valuable player to add a new one if they don't already have an open spot available.

Which players qualify as a desirable waiver wire target each week depends on several factors. They must first be available in most leagues, as they can only added if they are not currently on a different fantasy football roster. Strong waivers are also players who have recently seen their stock rise. This could be the result of a relevant injury, an increase in their playing time, or a recent boost to their usual production.

Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season offers several exciting options for the popular wide receiver position. With the modern NFL passing game including many WRs in just about every offensive scheme, more options continue to become relevant in fantasy football. This is especially true in PPR leagues, where volume is even more important than efficiency.

The following list of players offers upside as potential waiver wire targets in fantasy football. All of these wide receivers are currently owned in less than 50 percent of all leagues, so there should be a good chance they will be available when the waiver process is executed early on Wednesday morning.

Top Fantasy Football WR Waiver Wire pickups for Week 7

Rashee Rice

For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs have opted to enter the NFL season without a true WR1 on their roster. Instead, use tight end Travis Kelce as their primary passing target and surround Patrick Mahomes with as many speedy wide receivers as possible. The formula obviously worked last year, as Mahomes was named the NFL MVP, and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Mecole Hardman and Juju Smith-Schuster were two of their leading receivers in fantasy football last season, but each departed for new teams during the offseason. The Chiefs reloaded once again, as they did after trading away Tyreek Hill the year before, including selecting Rashee Rice in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has quickly become one of their top targets in just six games, making him an interesting speculative from the fantasy football waiver wire.

Rice has been targeted at least five times in four of his first six games while also catching two touchdown passes. He also set a new season-high with 72 receiving yards in his most recent game against the Denver Broncos. This suggests he could earn more playing time, especially with Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore being relatively disappointing in fantasy football this year.

Further increasing Rice's potential value is a recent injury to Justin Watson. This theoretically opens up more playing time for Rice and potentially more targets. If the rookie can continue to gain Mahomes' trust, he may emerge as their WR1 in a deep committee of options. He makes for a solid bench stash with the upside to become a fantasy starter in one of the best offensive environments in the NFL.

Jameson Williams

It's been a long and frustrating road for Jameson Williams in his first two years in the NFL. After being drafted by the Detroit Lions two years ago, he has barely been able to get on the football field during any regular season games so far. Multiple injuries and a gambling suspension have been major obstacles during his young career so far.

Williams was one of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects when he was initially drafted, immediately jumping onto the fantasy football radar, especially in Dynasty. His slow start has never been about his talent but rather his availability. That all seems to be changing after he served his suspension and is seemingly fully healthy for the first time in his NFL career.

Williams made his debut for the 2023 NFL season two weeks ago and has now appeared in two consecutive games. While he has totaled just four receptions on six targets as the Lions appear to be easing him back into action after so much missed time, he reminded everyone in Week 6 why he was such an exciting prospect when he entered the league.

During the second half of the Lions' victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameson Williams broke free for a beautiful deep catch on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff. The Lions have featured one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, but they lack a true explosive weapon in their deep passing game. Williams can be exactly that.

If Williams can continue to increase his playing over the next couple of games, he could surely emerge as a fantasy football stud. His desirable playmaking abilities theoretically need more targets for his value to explode. He's worth grabbing now while he's still available, especially after logging a WR9 finish in standard-scoring leagues last week.

Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed has served as a true boom-or-bust wide receiver in fantasy football this season so far. He provides a massive ceiling into just about every week while also carrying a dangerously low floor. He has recorded two finishes this season inside the top 10 wide receivers in standard leagues and the top 12 in PPR formats. He has finished outside the top 40 wide receivers in all four of his other games.

Shaheed's best game of the 2023 NFL season came in his most recent one in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. He recorded just receptions on eight targets but turned that into 103 total yards and a touchdown, once again showing off his playmaking skills. The New Orleans Saints would be wise to utilize this weapon more often, especially with their offense struggling to score points this year.

In five of their six games this year, the Saints have failed to score more than 20 points despite a relatively deep group of offensive weapons. Derek Carr was always known for having a productive deep ball during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, so he could get back to it now that he's settling in with his new team this year.

Rashid Shaheed has already proven he's a legitimate home run threat, and coming off his best performance of the season, they could get him more involved in their play-calling moving forward to spark their stale offense. He makes for an intriguing speculative add in fantasy football from the waiver wire, as his upside is massive if he can find his way to more consistent target volume.

