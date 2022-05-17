Top remaining NFL free agent WRs ft. Odell Beckham Jr.

The NFL free agency blitz is over, but Odell Beckham Jr. proves the free agency pool is far from empty as far as wide receivers are concerned. In a league that prioritizes players who play out wide like gold, these names will likely not be on the market much longer.

Whether they fit at the top of the roster or stretch the depth of the defense, there are plenty of places each of the names below can land. However, there are some fits that feel better than others.

From a former Atlanta Falcons powerhouse to a former Denver Broncos household name, here's a look at the top three wide receivers available and where they may fit best.

#3 - Julio Jones - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of any additional ammunition that can help mask the loss of Davante Adams. While Jones' availability, or lack of it, has been a major problem for the wide receiver, an Aaron Rodgers-Jones connection could help give the wide receiver a breath of fresh air.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Jaire Alexander's new deal includes $31M in the first year, and a record $30M signing bonus. Big money. As a reward, #Packers not only retain an All-Pro caliber corner, but avoid another Davante Adams situation by getting the deal done early. Jaire Alexander's new deal includes $31M in the first year, and a record $30M signing bonus. Big money. As a reward, #Packers not only retain an All-Pro caliber corner, but avoid another Davante Adams situation by getting the deal done early.

In 2020, the wide receiver was able to earn 771 yards and three touchdowns. If he could replicate that again in 2022, he will get the Packers halfway back to Adams' roughly 1,300 yards-per-season average.

Adams wanted to work with his college friend. We can all understand that. Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "The Packers offered Davante Adams a bigger deal over the first two years than the Raiders did.. he just didn't wanna be there" ~ @RapSheet "The Packers offered Davante Adams a bigger deal over the first two years than the Raiders did.. he just didn't wanna be there" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/4heASJuVi1 My big takeaway from the Packers offseason is Davante and Rodgers were work friends.Adams wanted to work with his college friend. We can all understand that. twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/… My big takeaway from the Packers offseason is Davante and Rodgers were work friends. Adams wanted to work with his college friend. We can all understand that. twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/…

#2 - Emmanuel Sanders - Denver Broncos

After losing Von Miller twice within a span of a few months, and in the wake of Jerry Jeudy's looming legal battle, the Denver Broncos could use some insurance against a possible absence.

Emmanuel Sanders was with the team for much of his career, so a homecoming would provide Broncos fans with a nostalgic fix in addition to a practical solution.

Last season, Sanders earned 626 yards and four touchdowns. While he wouldn't be returning to the same role he had back in 2015, he could still bolster the depth of the team and serve as a source of playoff experience on a young roster.

Additionally, his availability has not been as big of a concern as it has been for other 35-year-old receivers, according to Pro Football Reference. He had 14 games of action in 2021, which isn't bad.

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr. - Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a top-two wide receiver in the NFL. In other words, if he isn't at the top of whatever roster he lands with, he will likely be number two.

Of course, after the ACL tear in the Super Bowl, his ability to recover for 2022 is not guaranteed. However, he's the youngest player on this list at under 30 years of age, and now has the most recent Super Bowl experience.

The Los Angeles Rams are rumored to still want the wide receiver, and a reunion would be a big step towards "running it back." Of course, it will be up to the wide receiver to choose. In half a season with the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. scored seven touchdowns while learning the playbook.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat