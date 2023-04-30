Top undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is over and, after 259 picks, there are still good players left to sign with NFL teams. These players are called undrafted free agents, and they can sign with any team they want if they're not selected after the seven rounds.

Thirty percent of NFL players on a roster are undrafted. The list of names that went on to become stars after not hearing their names called is huge and include Tony Romo, Kurt Warner, Doug Baldwin, Jason Peters, Antonio Gates, Justin Tucker, Wes Welker, Adam Thielen, James Harrison, John Randle, Jeff Saturday, Chris Harris, Adam Vinatieri and many more.

Check out the top players who were not drafted and will be signed by NFL teams as undrafted free agents:

NFL Draft 2023: Best undrafted free agents

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Tucker was considered one of the best running backs in the class. He doesn't have star potential, but he could settle as a nice RB2 or RB3 in many teams. He had a fantastic 2021. Although his performance fell a little bit last year, he was still an interesting prospect.

Emil Ekiyor Jr., G, Alabama

Ekiyor is one of the biggest surprises as an undrafted player, as he does not have a big injury bill and he was productive during his time in Alabama, playing as guard in both sides and also as a center. Yes, he has some problems with his technique, but he definitely deserved to be drafted.

How did Andre Carter not get drafted?

Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Carter is still a work in progress. He was a wide receiver and a tight end during high school, but once he converted to EDGE and added muscle, he became a star for Army, with 17 sacks in 2021. He still needs to add weight, but has some interesting technique to make the 53-man roster of any team and make a name for himself in the league.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

The reason why Pace did not garner much interest from teams was due to his awful height (1,77m) compared to the pros, but he's a smart player who compensates with smart thinking. He was considered the Senior Bowl MVP back in January, and it doesn't make sense to see him out of the selections.

