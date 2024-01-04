Top Week 18 Fantasy Football matchups: Dak Prescott vs. Commanders and more

Week 18 will be the championship round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs in all leagues that have yet to conclude. Managers who are still competing this week are likely well aware of how important it is to take advantage of weekly matchups. This strategy often results in consistently higher weekly fantasy scores, and in turn, more sustained success.

The best lineups in fantasy football don't necessarily need to include the best overall players, but rather those who are playing in the most favorable scenarios. A player's specific value in a particular week can drastically differ from their overall season outlook depending on many various situations. Direct weekly matchups are among the most important factors.

Dak Prescott is an example of someone who will see a major boost to their fantasy football value in Week 18. Despite finishing as QB14 or worse in each of his past three games, he will have one of the best matchups possible when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders. Their defense has improved in many areas, including allowing quarterbacks the second-most fantasy points per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baker Mayfield is an example of the opposite end of this strategy, as he should be faded in most Week 18 fantasy football lineups. He has finished as QB12 or better in exactly half of his games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has a challenging matchup this week. The Carolina Panthers excel in pass coverage, including allowing quarterbacks the third-fewest fantasy points per game.

The following list highlights the three best and worst matchups for specific players in Week 18 alone, similar to the previous example. It includes only players who are legitimate lineup options this week, and they are mostly ranked according to how good or bad their opposing defense has been against their direct position, based on fantasy points allowed per game.

Best Week 18 Fantasy Football matchups

Week 18 targets

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott vs Commanders Geno Smith vs Cardinals Gardner Minshew vs Texans

Running Backs

James Conner vs Seahawks Rachaad White vs Panthers Tony Pollard vs Commanders

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb vs Commanders Justin Jefferson vs Lions AJ Brown vs Giants

Tight Ends

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs Jaguars Juwan Johnson vs Falcons Cole Kmet vs Packers

Worst Week 18 Fantasy Football matchups

Week 18 fades

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield vs Panthers Tua Tagovailoa vs Bills Trevor Lawrence vs Titans

Running Backs

Ty Chandler vs Lions Chuba Hubbard vs Buccaneers Bijan Robinson vs Saints

Wide Receivers

Chris Olave vs Falcons Terry McLaurin vs Cowboys Drake London vs Saints

Tight Ends

Evan Engram vs Titans Logan Thomas vs Cowboys Jake Ferguson vs Commanders