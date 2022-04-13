WATCH: Travis Etienne trolls Urban Meyer in epic fashion over failed Jaguars stint

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has taken a not-so-subtle dig at former Jags coach Urban Meyer. Etienne was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Jaguars but did not see any game time when the regular season came around.

Etienne suffered a serious Linsfranc injury in the Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that ended his rookie season before it began.

The former Clemson running back spoke to reporters today and was asked about missing the turbulent Urban Meyer times and if he was relieved that he did not have much to do with the former Jags coach.

Etienne said:

"Na, na, definitely. That's just the human element of it, just seeing the results, you're definitely like, 'Phew, if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.'"

It appears that the former Clemson running back was happy that he missed the environment that accompanied Urban Meyer's reign.

Travis Etienne hoping for bounce-back year for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Now under the guidance of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Etienne will be hoping to be more involved this season, having succumbed early to his Linsfranc injury last offseason.

During his Clemson days, the now 23-year-old was a sight to behold as a true dual-threat weapon for the Tigers.

In his four college seasons, the running back twice rushed for over 1,600 yards (in 2018 and 2019). In those years, he also managed 24 and 19 rushing touchdowns. While he was a star back, the 23-year-old was also equally adept at catching out of the backfield.

He totaled 1,155 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns during his time in college. His best came in his last season with the Tigers, where he had 588 receiving yards.

In total, the 23-year-old's stats make for good reading. He had 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns and 1,155 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in his four-year stint with the Tigers.

It is hoped that, once fully recovered from his injury, the college star will be a valuable weapon for the Jaguars offense. James Robinson was the team's leading rusher last season, finishing with just 767 yards and eight touchdowns in his 14 games. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was second with 334 rushing yards.

Getting the Clemson star back and healthy makes the Jaguars offense better, and at this stage, Jacksonville and Lawrence need all the help they can get.

