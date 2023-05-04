Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign. They didn't make any significant signings in the offseason, but they did draft another wide receiver in the form of Rashee Rice.

Rice was drafted out of SMU with the 55th overall pick, as Chiefs general manager Brett Veach lands another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Kelce recently spoke highly of the new Chiefs receiver and believes that he could be a dark horse of this year's draft class. Here's what he said on the New Heights podcast:

"I'll tell you what he might be he might be the Dark Horse in this wide receiver class man. I'll tell you what man, I was watching some highlights, I like what he does with the with the ball in his hands, he's got a good feel for uh for voids over the middle of the field um and he's tough as nails man."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I love wide receivers that are just tough dudes, guys that just stick their face, do the dirty work. He's a guy that can definitely can be counted on in the passing game but man I think he's going to help us out in a lot of different areas on the field man."

Rashee Rice wasn't among the popular receivers of this year's draft, but the Kansas City Chiefs have drafted pretty well over the past few seasons. Many believe they might have found another diamond out of the rough, and with Patrick Mahomes, Rice can become a great asset.

During his tenure at SMU, Rice had 233 receptions for 3111 yards and 25 touchdowns in 42 games. With the Chiefs' versatile offense, he could play a huge role in it like Jerick McKinnon.

Travis Kelce will continue to lead the way for the Chiefs

Travis Kelce: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Despite numerous additions to their offense over the past few years, Travis Kelce has always been the main man for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Last season, he arguably had the best season of his career, and he will love to have a similar season again.

He is aging like a fine wine and is on his way to becoming the best tight end to ever play in the NFL. Travis Kelce's production over the years has been similar to elite wide receivers and that is what makes him special.

His presence on the field makes life easier for Mahomes and other receivers as well. A player like Rashee Rice would get more chances to shine with Kelce on the field, and Chiefs fans are quite excited about it.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the New Heights Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes