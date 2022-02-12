WATCH: Travis Kelce was not happy with Keegan-Michael Key's dig at Patrick Mahomes

After telling a joke directed at Patrick Mahomes, Keegan-Michael Key ruffled more than a few feathers in the Chiefs' kingdom. This included one of the faces of the franchise. The comedian put up a picture of Joe Burrow on a screen during his monologue at the NFL Honors and made fun of the quarterback's loud choice of attire.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was undoubtedly fine with poking fun at the team that beat them, but his mood quickly soured when Key turned the spotlight on Patrick Mahomes.

“Have you guys seen what Joe Burrow wore at the AFC championship?” Key said of Burrow’s outfit. “You see this? Like just a ‘Shaft’ wannabe over here. I mean, c’mon ... now that is a look. That is a look right there. I mean, I love this. That’s that drip right there. This is straight from the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson puberty catalog.

I’ve got to tell you, I dig it,” Key continued. “I dig it. I mean, this outfit, this outfit is so mind-blowing (that) Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of this outfit at halftime and forgot how to play football.”

The camera cut to show Travis Kelce's reaction. He was frowning with displeasure. His unwavering glare made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the joke. For the tight end, this was the first year since 2018 that he didn't make the Super Bowl. It was the first time since Tom Brady was playing for the Patriots that he wasn't neck-deep in tape and preparation to play for the Lombardi.

In other words, he was sitting in the stands, taking jokes from a comedian, instead of getting praised all week long for his level of greatness. Put simply, the moment may have hit him like a semi-truck.

Is Patrick Mahomes' top target starting to age?

Overall, the tight end took a step back in the NFL in 2021. Last year, the he had 92 receptions for 1416 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. This year, he had 92 catches for 1125 yards and nine touchdowns. At 32 years old, one has to wonder if this slip is the beginning of fathertime catching up.

On the other hand, one could say that asking Mahomes' tight end to duplicate last season is asking too much. He still had a great season that ranks as his fourth-best year in the NFL. That said, one could point out that it was his worst season since 2017. In 2017, he had 83 catches for 1038 yards and eight touchdowns.

Is Kelce starting to slide? It will likely take all of 2022 to find out.

