Travis Kelce’s dad Ed recounts how his girlfriend saved him from embarrassment after he forgot Taylor Swift’s name

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been widely discussed since last September. Swift and Kelce have become household names to fans unfamiliar with either one. Non-NFL fans learned more about the All-Pro tight end, while NFL fans became aware of the pop superstar throughout the season.

Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, was one of the few who did not know who Swift was. Ed appeared on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and explained how his girlfriend gave a subtle reminder of who the "Karma" singer was:

"When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there. Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], 'Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is.'

"Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, 'You don't know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'"

Although Ed forgot Swift's name, many fans have not forgotten his. The dad of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end added that he became more well-known thanks to his son's relationship with Taylor Swift:

"More people recognize us since [Travis] started dating Taylor, though. I'll be in the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, 'Hey!' ...And I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than the before Taylor days."

Ed Kelce has been at a few Chiefs games along with Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. Ed and Donna divorced after 25 years of marriage but have remained close as friends.

Who else in the Kelce family has Taylor Swift met?

Travis Kelce's dad might have known who Swift was at first, but they have met on occasion. The singer has attended Chiefs games with Donna but was first introduced to Jason at the team's most recent playoff game. Swift, Jason, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, met for the first time when Kansas City faced the Buffalo Bills.

Jason Kelce went viral for going shirtless during the game with a cold beverage in his hand. It is quite the first impression that Taylor Swift had of her potentially future brother-in-law. Travis said on a recent episode of the brother's "New Heights" podcast that she loved it.