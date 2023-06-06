The mother of Travis Rudolph, a former NFL wide receiver, testified at his son's murder trial in Florida. Linda Rudolph testified to the events that took place last year. On April 7, 2021, four men showed up on the doorstep of Rudolph's home a little after midnight.

Their appearance was to face him regarding an argument he had with his girlfriend hours earlier. The confrontation soon turned violent. In her testimony on the stand, Linda stated that Travis spoke to her when he came back inside while he was holding a semi-automatic rifle:

"I thought my life was gone. These guys were pointing guns at us."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork #TravisRudolph 's mom Linda Rudolph went back and forth with a prosecutor about telling the police what happened during a deadly confrontation involving her former NFL son on April 7, 2021. "But was you there?" his mom repeatedly asked the prosecutor. #TravisRudolph's mom Linda Rudolph went back and forth with a prosecutor about telling the police what happened during a deadly confrontation involving her former NFL son on April 7, 2021. "But was you there?" his mom repeatedly asked the prosecutor. https://t.co/L9h6TpjKu6

An altercation happened between Travis and Dominique Jones, his ex-girlfriend on the night of the shooting. Per his testimony, Jones supposedly used Facetime to call another woman from his phone whom she was suspicious of and subsequently "spazzed out."

The former New York Giants player seemed to admit to cheating on Jones while being cross-examined.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office noted that the four men were attempting to leave the scene in a black Cadillac. Those men had just beaten him and his brother after the domestic dispute earlier that Travis had with Jones.

The former Florida State Seminoles star shot 39 rounds towards them, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques who was seated on the passenger side of the vehicle. Travis Rudolph was adamant while on the stand that he was in fear for his life when shooting at the Cadillac.

"I'm not guilty. Because I was saving my and my brother's life," said Travis.

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is backing Rudolph in his claim of self-defense as the Baltimore Ravens star tweeted to free Rudolph:

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 🏾 Free Travis Rudolph Free Travis Rudolph 🙏🏾

Travis Rudolph played seven games in the 2017 season with the Giants, getting eight receptions with 101 yards.

What Charges Is Travis Rudolph on Trial For?

Rudolph is on trial for murder and three counts of attempted murder for the April 2021 incident. The four men demanded to see Travis and were punched by one of the men upon confronting them. We'll see what happens to Rudolph as the trial is still ongoing and past its seventh day.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The. Palm Beach Post and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes