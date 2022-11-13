Buffalo Bills fans have been waiting for cornerback Tre'Davious White to return from an ACL injury he suffered last season. Unfortunately, the All-Pro cornerback will not be playing when the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Although the former LSU star has been making progress in recuperating from the injury he sustained last season, he'll be out once again.

The injury took place back in Week 12 of last season, on Thanksgiving Day, in a match against the New Orleans Saints. He's yet to play in his sixth season in the NFL. He has only represented the Bills in his career.

In his rookie season, he finished second in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He had 69 tackles, 18 passes defended, and four interceptions in the 2017-18 season.

In his third season in the NFL, White led the league with six interceptions while getting 17 passes defended. He made his first career Pro Bowl in the 2019-20 season. Prior to his injury, White had 41 tackles, six passes defended, and an interception in 11 games.

So far, the Bills' defense has managed to be one of the best in the NFL without him. The defense is ranked in the top five in both points allowed and yards allowed in the ongoing campaign.

However, we could see one of the league's best cornerbacks sometime this season. In total, White has missed 15 games since his ACL tear.

When is Tre'Davious White returning?

According to sources, Tre'Davious White's next chance to return this season will come in Week 11 when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. The cornerback faced the Browns just once in his career.

Back in Week 10 of the 2019-20 season, White had six tackles and four passes defended against the Browns.

